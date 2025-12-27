Law enforcement officers are not conducting searches at MP Koryavchenkov's - NABU

Photo: Yuriy Koryavchenkov's Facebook

NABU and SAP are not currently conducting searches of People's Deputy of Ukraine Yuriy Koryavchenkov. This was reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Details

In response to numerous media inquiries, we inform you that NABU and SAP are not currently conducting searches of People's Deputy of Ukraine Yuriy Koryavchenkov. - the statement says.

Addition

NABU and SAP exposed an organized criminal group of current people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. Details of the undercover operation will be released later.

NABU stated that the UDO interfered during investigative actions in the premises of the Verkhovna Rada committees. UDO employees restrict detectives' access to facilities, despite having the authority.