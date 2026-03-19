US used new bunker-buster bomb for the first time to strike Iran

The US has for the first time used the new GBU-72 bunker-buster aerial bomb during strikes on Iranian missile facilities near the Strait of Hormuz. The attack was aimed at destroying fortified positions with anti-ship missiles. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the strike used munitions weighing about 2.3 tons, capable of penetrating deep underground and destroying protected targets.

The targets were Iranian missile systems that posed a threat to international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. A significant portion of the world's oil supplies passes through this route.

The US emphasizes that the operation is aimed at reducing threats to maritime transport and restoring security in the region.

New weapon for bunker destruction

The GBU-72 is a modern GPS-guided bomb designed to hit deeply fortified targets, including underground bases and bunkers.

Its use indicates the US transition to using more powerful weapons in the context of escalating war with Iran.

Iran claims US and Israel for the first time attacked its energy facilities