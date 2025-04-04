United Kingdom

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15930 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29140 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64983 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122766 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132080 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392005 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254415 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310883 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3190 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14348 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45615 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72133 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57219 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

United Kingdom

There is no encirclement of the Defense Forces in Kursk region, we control the situation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military control the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated that there is no encirclement there, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding 64,000 Russians.

War • 06:40 PM • 7880 views

This is not a problem for us: Zelenskyy on tariffs from the USA

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.

Economy • 06:10 PM • 6398 views

Work on the contingent as part of security guarantees is underway not only with France and Great Britain - Zelensky

The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.

War • 06:03 PM • 6402 views

Vietnam is ready to reset duties for the USA - Trump

Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.

Economy • 04:34 PM • 10346 views

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • April 4, 01:38 PM • 10324 views

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8366 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5272 views

Britain and France accused Putin of delaying ceasefire negotiations

Britain and France have accused Putin of delaying ceasefire talks in Ukraine. They called on Russia to provide an immediate response to the United States.

War • April 4, 07:58 AM • 11353 views

More than 200 people on a cruise ship contracted norovirus during a transatlantic voyage

During a transatlantic voyage on the Queen Mary 2 liner, more than 200 passengers contracted norovirus. Due to the outbreak of the disease, the ship is returning to its port of departure.

News of the World • April 4, 06:59 AM • 11624 views

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.

Politics • April 3, 04:45 PM • 11149 views

Ukraine is not removing NATO membership from the negotiation table – Zelensky

Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.

War • April 3, 02:28 PM • 11392 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

A video of Princess Charlotte and her cousin Mia Tindall has gone viral on TikTok, impressing royal fans with their strong friendship. They are often seen together at important events.

News of the World • April 3, 01:52 PM • 48555 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8986 views

2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced

The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.

Sports • April 3, 12:11 PM • 8454 views
Exclusive

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.

Economy • April 3, 09:14 AM • 372830 views

South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations

Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.

News of the World • April 3, 01:12 AM • 4450 views

American President Trump introduces customs tariffs on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands

Donald Trump has introduced a 10% duty on the Heard and McDonald Islands in the Indian Ocean. These islands, although uninhabited, are important for ecology due to penguin populations.

News of the World • April 2, 11:24 PM • 4610 views

Trump will introduce a duty for Ukraine at 10%

Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including Ukraine, for which the duty will be 10%. The decision will take effect on April 9, 2025.

News of the World • April 2, 09:12 PM • 7519 views

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10457 views

The US will not participate in "Ramstein": what is known

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.

War • April 2, 08:19 PM • 10366 views

The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details

The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.

Sports • April 2, 06:25 PM • 14212 views

In Russia, a man was sentenced to prison for lighting a cigarette from the Eternal Flame

A resident of the Sverdlovsk region was sentenced to 3 years in a strict regime colony for lighting a cigarette from the Eternal Flame. The man was found guilty of rehabilitating Nazism.

News of the World • April 2, 03:38 PM • 17006 views

"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.

War • April 2, 03:19 PM • 21057 views

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

War • April 2, 11:50 AM • 20704 views

Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.

Economy • April 1, 03:11 PM • 53029 views

Meghan Markle promotes her jams by posting "behind the scenes" photos

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her own product brand "As Ever", which will include jams, honey and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.

News of the World • April 1, 01:05 PM • 165016 views

Lithuania confirmed its readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" and calls for increased pressure on Russia

Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.

War • April 1, 10:25 AM • 20977 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17437 views

Zelenskyy stated that diplomatic work is planned for April: details

Ukraine plans to actively use diplomacy in April, working with partners, including the US and Europe, to protect people and achieve peace. A meeting with Britain is also being prepared.

Politics • March 31, 06:40 PM • 25678 views

Ukraine and Britain are preparing a meeting of representatives to prepare contingents - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.

War • March 31, 06:26 PM • 174654 views