The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed

Champagne is drunk on romantic dates, weddings, and of course, New Year's Eve. This sparkling drink has long been a symbol of positive emotions. UNN investigated why this happened.

Champagne highlights special moments, giving them an almost magical significance.

Origin of Champagne

The drink was born in the French wine region of Champagne, after which it was named.

Monks in the Middle Ages tried to tame the capricious wine, which had a tendency to re-ferment in the bottle. In the 17th century, the Benedictine monk from the Hautvillers Abbey, Dom Pierre Pérignon, improved winemaking technologies. He focused on the correct selection of grape varieties, the use of special containers, and a special corking technique. Thanks to his contribution and the subsequent work of other winemakers, the wine gradually became more controlled and refined.

How Champagne Became a Royal Drink

The court of the Sun King Louis XIV became the place where champagne acquired the status of a fascinating curiosity. Later, in the 18th century, at the court of Louis XV, it gained the status of a drink for monarchs and aristocracy.

Not only its taste played in favor of champagne, but also how it began to be served - in coupe glasses, the shape of which, according to legend, was inspired by the breasts of the royal mistress, Marquise de Pompadour.

The drink was available to the bourgeoisie and artists, but it already embodied luxury.

In the 18th century, champagne houses such as Moët & Chandon or Ruinart organized themselves and began exporting the drink to other countries. The wine caused a sensation and became a symbol of French chic and nonchalance. More and more aristocrats and simply wealthy people chose this drink for special occasions. Later, champagne was even advertised as a drink for special moments and events. In the 19th century, champagne became the drink with which New Year's Eve was celebrated - first by the aristocracy, and later, when the drink became more accessible, this tradition spread to the masses.

Hollywood as a popularizer of champagne

Gradually, the drink spread throughout the world, often accompanying not only sophisticated events but also wild parties. It is not surprising that it eventually became the favorite drink of many Hollywood stars and finally appeared on screen: in James Bond films, "The Great Gatsby," and in the hands of the famous Audrey Hepburn - a glass of champagne became a visual symbol of celebration for many people.

The sound of opening a bottle of sparkling wine has become firmly associated with a festive moment, and its bubbles with playfulness and joy.

Ideal serving temperature

It is believed that champagne is best served when the drink is chilled to a temperature of 8-10 °C. If the drink is colder, the aroma does not open up, and if it is warmer, it loses its sophistication.

What to drink champagne with

The classic combination is champagne with canapés with caviar, as well as with cheeses - Camembert, Brie, Parmesan. Seafood, nuts, white meat (chicken or turkey) will be a good addition.

You can combine champagne with strawberries and raspberries, announcements, peaches or pears.

But there is a certain dependence on what kind of champagne you drink.

Dry (brut) is best revealed with caviar, cheeses and seafood.

Semi-sweet - with cheeses, fruits and berries.

Sweet - with desserts.