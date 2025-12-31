$42.390.17
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 6512 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 6886 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 7688 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 10645 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 13161 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 25721 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 59985 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41008 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34548 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 9832 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 9336 views
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 4164 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 13798 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 6490 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 50442 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 53208 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 48172 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 75412 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 72726 views
UNN Lite
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 156 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 17232 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 59985 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 28379 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 39754 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Champagne, which originated in the French region of Champagne, became a symbol of positive emotions thanks to the improvement of winemaking technologies by the monk Dom Pierre Pérignon. The drink, which gained royal status at the court of Louis XIV, later became available to the bourgeoisie and artists, and was subsequently popularized by Hollywood.

The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed

Champagne is drunk on romantic dates, weddings, and of course, New Year's Eve. This sparkling drink has long been a symbol of positive emotions. UNN investigated why this happened.

Champagne highlights special moments, giving them an almost magical significance.

Origin of Champagne

The drink was born in the French wine region of Champagne, after which it was named.

Monks in the Middle Ages tried to tame the capricious wine, which had a tendency to re-ferment in the bottle. In the 17th century, the Benedictine monk from the Hautvillers Abbey, Dom Pierre Pérignon, improved winemaking technologies. He focused on the correct selection of grape varieties, the use of special containers, and a special corking technique. Thanks to his contribution and the subsequent work of other winemakers, the wine gradually became more controlled and refined.

How Champagne Became a Royal Drink

The court of the Sun King Louis XIV became the place where champagne acquired the status of a fascinating curiosity. Later, in the 18th century, at the court of Louis XV, it gained the status of a drink for monarchs and aristocracy.

Not only its taste played in favor of champagne, but also how it began to be served - in coupe glasses, the shape of which, according to legend, was inspired by the breasts of the royal mistress, Marquise de Pompadour.

The drink was available to the bourgeoisie and artists, but it already embodied luxury.

In the 18th century, champagne houses such as Moët & Chandon or Ruinart organized themselves and began exporting the drink to other countries. The wine caused a sensation and became a symbol of French chic and nonchalance. More and more aristocrats and simply wealthy people chose this drink for special occasions. Later, champagne was even advertised as a drink for special moments and events. In the 19th century, champagne became the drink with which New Year's Eve was celebrated - first by the aristocracy, and later, when the drink became more accessible, this tradition spread to the masses.

Hollywood as a popularizer of champagne

Gradually, the drink spread throughout the world, often accompanying not only sophisticated events but also wild parties. It is not surprising that it eventually became the favorite drink of many Hollywood stars and finally appeared on screen: in James Bond films, "The Great Gatsby," and in the hands of the famous Audrey Hepburn - a glass of champagne became a visual symbol of celebration for many people.

The sound of opening a bottle of sparkling wine has become firmly associated with a festive moment, and its bubbles with playfulness and joy.

Ideal serving temperature

It is believed that champagne is best served when the drink is chilled to a temperature of 8-10 °C. If the drink is colder, the aroma does not open up, and if it is warmer, it loses its sophistication.

What to drink champagne with

The classic combination is champagne with canapés with caviar, as well as with cheeses - Camembert, Brie, Parmesan. Seafood, nuts, white meat (chicken or turkey) will be a good addition.

You can combine champagne with strawberries and raspberries, announcements, peaches or pears.

But there is a certain dependence on what kind of champagne you drink.

Dry (brut) is best revealed with caviar, cheeses and seafood.

Semi-sweet - with cheeses, fruits and berries.

Sweet - with desserts.

Yevhen Tsarenko

