Exclusive
02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 8186 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 12367 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 11640 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 17029 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 20681 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 15813 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 16966 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25520 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39549 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
The Guardian

Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, explained why electricity bills increase during power outages. This is influenced by the starting current of appliances, individual consumption habits, and untimely submission of meter readings.

Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?

During frequent power outages, Ukrainians expect to pay less for the service. However, in practice, the amounts in the bills do not change or even increase. Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, explained to UNN why this is happening.

Many consumers are convinced that if the lights are turned off, then consumption is automatically lower, but in reality, everything depends on how electricity is used during the hours when it is supplied. Often, it is during these periods that the load on the grid and household appliances sharply increases.

Here it is worth talking about how electricity is consumed during the hours when there is light. For some, it is enough to turn on the washing machine once and cook food. For others, all appliances are working at full capacity during this time. We observe that for some customers, consumption has even increased - it has become higher than in the "calm" period.

- Serhiy Kovalenko notes.

According to him, several factors influence the amount in the bill. One of them is the so-called starting current. When electricity supply is restored, equipment consumes significantly more energy at startup.

When electricity supply is restored, there is a surge in consumption. Electric motors of refrigerators, pumps, air conditioners, and other equipment consume 3-7 times more at startup than during normal operation. Individual consumption habits are also important. In addition, another important factor is the timely submission of meter readings.

- the expert explains.

The amount in the bill is formed simply: the amount of electricity consumed is multiplied by the current tariff. If the readings are submitted on time, the charge is based on actual consumption. If not, then the calculation is based on the average indicator.

If the client submits readings on time, they only pay for the electricity actually consumed. If they submit them late or not at all, the charge is based on the average. The distribution system operator takes the volume for the same period last year, divides it by the number of days, multiplies it by the number of days without data, and applies the appropriate coefficient. Therefore, the amount may differ from the actual one.

- the specialist emphasizes.

A separate issue is consumption in the building, even if there is no light in the apartments.

There are buildings where two phases are connected, and only common areas can be powered from one: elevators, lighting of stairwells, water pumping stations. When we talk about apartment electricity, it is recorded by an individual meter. The common house meter records consumption for common areas, and these costs are reflected in the contributions of the HOA or management company.

- the expert explains.

The amount of charges is also affected by the condition of the internal house networks.

The condition of internal networks affects: technical losses - worn wiring heats up and consumes a larger amount of voltage, possible sags or surges that damage equipment; overload - old networks cannot withstand the modern number of powerful appliances.

- Serhiy Kovalenko emphasizes.

To avoid "astronomical" sums, the expert advises paying attention to energy efficiency in the apartment or house.

If we do not take into account the forced use of chargers, the need for which arises due to power outages, it is worth focusing on energy efficiency. At the apartment level: install a two-zone meter and move some household chores to nighttime - savings of up to 50%; turn off the light in empty rooms; unplug devices that are not in use. At the house level: conduct an energy audit; carry out thermal modernization (insulation, replacement of windows and doors); install solar panels or energy storage systems for common areas (if possible).

- the expert concludes.

Recall

As stated in the NBU's January inflation report, after the heating season ends, electricity prices for household consumers and tariffs for other utility services may likely increase.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
National Bank of Ukraine