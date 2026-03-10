$43.900.1750.710.17
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Singer MamaRika returned from Dubai via Egypt and Moldova due to flight cancellations. Her husband Serhiy Sereda helped organize the complex route home.

"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries

Ukrainian singer MamaRika, after a difficult journey, has finally returned to Ukraine with her son David. The artist spent several weeks in Dubai, but due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, her journey home became significantly more complicated. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on the artist's Instagram.

During her stay in the UAE, the performer's vacation turned into real stress. Due to Iranian attacks, air traffic disruptions occurred in the region: some flights were canceled or postponed, which prevented many people from promptly leaving the country. MamaRika also found herself in such a situation, and together with her young son, she had to spend several days looking for a safe return route.

The singer announced on her Instagram that she had managed to get home. According to the artist, the journey to Ukraine was exhausting and took almost three days. The route passed through several countries, including Egypt and Moldova. Her husband, showman Serhiy Sereda, played a significant role in the family's return, actively helping to organize the trip. In Kyiv, he met his wife and son with flowers.

We are home. The last three weeks have been some of the hardest in a long time. If you followed, you saw all our "adventures." Perhaps all this is not just for nothing, and the Universe was testing my strength, because it is necessary for my growth, for what awaits next. But after such a mess, I am officially fearless and immortal. What is the return journey alone worth, three days of travel through Egypt, Moldova, and only then my native land. Thank you to everyone who worried, thank you to my Serhiy Sereda, who moved half the world to bring my son and me back

- wrote the performer.

After returning home, emotions took their toll. The singer admitted that the stress she experienced was so strong that she could not hold back tears. At the same time, the artist says that she is gradually recovering from what she went through.

"Cortisol levels are dropping, I finally exhaled, cried it out, we move on," MamaRika added.

Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events10.03.26, 15:12 • 14339 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Musician
Social network
Marriage
State Border of Ukraine
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Egypt
Ukraine
Iran
Moldova
Kyiv