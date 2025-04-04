$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15850 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28974 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64915 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213999 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122712 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391974 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Suspected of causing a serious traffic accident: a soldier has been extradited to Ukraine

A soldier who was wanted for a traffic accident with serious consequences in the Kyiv region has been extradited from Poland. He was hiding from justice, first in Moldova, and then in Poland.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 11:25 AM • 24749 views

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures

Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.

News of the World • March 28, 01:40 AM • 13716 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views

Pro-Russian head of Gagauzia, Gutsul, was detained at Chisinau airport: details of the case

Bashkan of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, was detained in Chisinau. She is charged with facilitating the illegal financing of the "Shor" party.

Politics • March 25, 10:02 PM • 40988 views

"Odesa-Chisinau" bus collided with a tractor in Moldova: details

On the R-30 highway, a bus traveling on the Odesa-Chisinau route collided with a tractor. There were 27 passengers on the bus, fortunately, no one died, the drivers are sober.

Crimes and emergencies • March 13, 05:59 PM • 16052 views

Russia is making increasingly obvious attempts to destabilize Moldova - Macron

The President of France stated about the growing attempts by Russia to destabilize Moldova. Macron noted the regular violations of the country's airspace by Russian drones and attacks on democratic institutions.

War • March 10, 08:57 PM • 21295 views

Romania declared the military attaché of the Russian Federation and his deputy as persona non grata

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the Russian military attaché and his deputy in Bucharest as persona non grata. The decision was made due to violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Politics • March 5, 03:27 PM • 19321 views

Customs rules of different countries: The State Customs Service explained what you need to know before crossing the border

Customs rules in neighboring countries differ from those in Ukraine, particularly regarding duty-free import of goods and products. In the EU and Moldova, there is a limit of 300 euros, and for cigarettes - only 40 pieces.

Society • March 5, 03:24 PM • 16121 views

Wreckage of a Russian drone with explosives found in Romania near the border with Moldova

In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.

News of the World • March 1, 03:22 PM • 37974 views

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.

War • February 17, 09:02 AM • 41924 views

Moldova again records violation of airspace by drones

Two drones violated Moldova's airspace near the border with Ukraine on Sunday evening. The incident occurred three days after a previous violation, when one of the drones exploded in the country.

War • February 17, 06:59 AM • 28478 views

Russian command may change the priority of the offensive in the spring and summer of 2025 - ISW

Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.

War • February 16, 04:45 AM • 40352 views

Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.

War • February 15, 06:23 PM • 33095 views

President: If help from allies came quickly, Ukraine would be in a better position

President Zelensky said at the Munich conference that slow help from allies has led to the loss of territory. russia is facing a shortage of troops, having pulled them from different regions of the world.

War • February 15, 11:09 AM • 26156 views

Zelensky: To fight Ukraine, Putin withdrew troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, even parts of Moldova

Russia has withdrawn troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, and parts of Moldova due to a lack of forces for the war in Ukraine. Putin is facing a military shortage, Zelenskiy said at the Munich conference.

War • February 15, 10:48 AM • 26513 views

Kyiv-Chisinau bus involved in an accident in Moldova: what is known about the victims

A bus with 68 passengers traveling from Kyiv to Chisinau overturned on the R-14 highway in Moldova. 16 people were hospitalized, the rest of the passengers are safe.

News of the World • February 15, 06:55 AM • 56030 views

International special operation “Avengers”: law enforcement detains Wagner mercenaries who fought against Ukraine

In a joint operation called “Avengers,” Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement detained three Moldovan citizens who fought for Wagner. The mercenaries, who have been involved in the fighting since 2014, face up to 10 years in prison.

War • February 14, 10:34 AM • 106974 views

After drone attack: Russian cultural center to be closed in Moldova

Moldova denounces the agreement with Russia on cultural centers after incidents with Russian drones on its territory.

News of the World • February 13, 12:36 PM • 32866 views

Two drones crash in Moldova: Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Two drones are found on the territory of Moldova, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga. According to preliminary data, fragments of one belong to a Russian UAV, and the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summons the Russian ambassador for explanations.

War • February 13, 07:24 AM • 50303 views

“This is sabotage": NATO Secretary General reacts to Russian UAV in Moldova

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the incident with the Russian UAV in Moldova. According to him, this is an example of Russia's destabilizing actions that require a NATO response.

War • February 12, 02:12 PM • 26394 views

Unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in Moldova, investigation underway

A drone was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district of Moldova. According to the results of the initial inspection, no explosives were found on it, and investigative actions are underway.

News of the World • February 12, 01:36 PM • 24090 views

Transnistria will receive gas at the expense of the Russian loan

A Hungarian company will start supplying gas to Transnistria with the support of a Russian loan. After 10-day humanitarian deliveries of European gas, the region received a new scheme of fuel supply.

News of the World • February 10, 01:54 PM • 24328 views

“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 2025

More than 300 thousand Ukrainians voted through Diia in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. At the peak of voting, the app processed 18 thousand requests per second instead of the usual 800-900.

Society • February 8, 11:39 PM • 35271 views

Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.

Politics • February 7, 09:20 PM • 48593 views

Ukraine allegedly offered Russia to preserve gas transit in exchange for return of ZNPP - energy expert

According to expert Volodymyr Omelchenko, Ukraine allegedly negotiated with Russia to preserve gas transit in exchange for the return of the ZNPP.

Economy • February 4, 10:15 AM • 68951 views

UAV violated Moldovan airspace at night - route traced

The monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized drone flight at night. The drone flew along the Pavlivka-Carmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol route between 00:30 and 00:45.

War • February 3, 01:16 PM • 30787 views

Moldova starts supplying gas to Transnistria

Moldovagaz has sent 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria on credit under EU guarantees. The region has to return the borrowed volume of natural gas by March 2025.

News of the World • February 1, 08:12 PM • 37651 views

5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.

Society • February 1, 06:30 AM • 168190 views

Russians are trying to encircle Kupyansk: ISW told about the risks and threats to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops are expanding their positions north of Kupyansk to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the eastern bank of the Oskol. The occupiers are planning a 6-9 month operation to surround the city and cross the river.

War • February 1, 05:56 AM • 33818 views

The first gas supply from Moldova to Transnistria will take place on February 1

Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria starting February 1. According to the agreement between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, the gas is provided on credit with repayment by March 2025.

News of the World • January 31, 11:03 PM • 28920 views