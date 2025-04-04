A soldier who was wanted for a traffic accident with serious consequences in the Kyiv region has been extradited from Poland. He was hiding from justice, first in Moldova, and then in Poland.
Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
Bashkan of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, was detained in Chisinau. She is charged with facilitating the illegal financing of the "Shor" party.
On the R-30 highway, a bus traveling on the Odesa-Chisinau route collided with a tractor. There were 27 passengers on the bus, fortunately, no one died, the drivers are sober.
The President of France stated about the growing attempts by Russia to destabilize Moldova. Macron noted the regular violations of the country's airspace by Russian drones and attacks on democratic institutions.
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the Russian military attaché and his deputy in Bucharest as persona non grata. The decision was made due to violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Customs rules in neighboring countries differ from those in Ukraine, particularly regarding duty-free import of goods and products. In the EU and Moldova, there is a limit of 300 euros, and for cigarettes - only 40 pieces.
In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.
President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.
Two drones violated Moldova's airspace near the border with Ukraine on Sunday evening. The incident occurred three days after a previous violation, when one of the drones exploded in the country.
Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.
Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.
President Zelensky said at the Munich conference that slow help from allies has led to the loss of territory. russia is facing a shortage of troops, having pulled them from different regions of the world.
Russia has withdrawn troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, and parts of Moldova due to a lack of forces for the war in Ukraine. Putin is facing a military shortage, Zelenskiy said at the Munich conference.
A bus with 68 passengers traveling from Kyiv to Chisinau overturned on the R-14 highway in Moldova. 16 people were hospitalized, the rest of the passengers are safe.
In a joint operation called “Avengers,” Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement detained three Moldovan citizens who fought for Wagner. The mercenaries, who have been involved in the fighting since 2014, face up to 10 years in prison.
Moldova denounces the agreement with Russia on cultural centers after incidents with Russian drones on its territory.
Two drones are found on the territory of Moldova, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga. According to preliminary data, fragments of one belong to a Russian UAV, and the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summons the Russian ambassador for explanations.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the incident with the Russian UAV in Moldova. According to him, this is an example of Russia's destabilizing actions that require a NATO response.
A drone was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district of Moldova. According to the results of the initial inspection, no explosives were found on it, and investigative actions are underway.
A Hungarian company will start supplying gas to Transnistria with the support of a Russian loan. After 10-day humanitarian deliveries of European gas, the region received a new scheme of fuel supply.
More than 300 thousand Ukrainians voted through Diia in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. At the peak of voting, the app processed 18 thousand requests per second instead of the usual 800-900.
Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.
According to expert Volodymyr Omelchenko, Ukraine allegedly negotiated with Russia to preserve gas transit in exchange for the return of the ZNPP.
The monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized drone flight at night. The drone flew along the Pavlivka-Carmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol route between 00:30 and 00:45.
Moldovagaz has sent 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria on credit under EU guarantees. The region has to return the borrowed volume of natural gas by March 2025.
Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.
Russian troops are expanding their positions north of Kupyansk to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the eastern bank of the Oskol. The occupiers are planning a 6-9 month operation to surround the city and cross the river.
Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria starting February 1. According to the agreement between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, the gas is provided on credit with repayment by March 2025.