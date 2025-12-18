One person killed, five wounded: consequences of Russian attack on Kharkiv region

On Thursday, December 18, at about 7:55 PM, an enemy drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, struck the village of Ridnyi Krai, Bohodukhiv district, killing one person and injuring five. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on December 18, at about 7:55 PM, an enemy drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, struck the village of Ridnyi Krai, Bohodukhiv district. Houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. - the report states.

Also today, in the afternoon, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Blahodativka, Kupiansk district. A man was killed - he had turned 22 two days ago. Two women and three men sustained injuries.

Recall

In Odesa Oblast, due to a Russian air attack, movement to certain checkpoints on the state border with Moldova is restricted.