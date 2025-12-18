One person killed, five wounded: consequences of Russian attack on Kharkiv region

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 18911 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 18183 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32935 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 26300 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16513 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17640 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13579 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26511 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11469 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27425 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 8846 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 35176 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 34184 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 6418 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32961 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26516 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 34407 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31960 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57963 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 4214 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60652 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42485 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40610 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46785 views
One person killed, five wounded: consequences of Russian attack on Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5394 views

On the evening of December 18, a Russian UAV struck the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, there is one fatality and several wounded.

One person killed, five wounded: consequences of Russian attack on Kharkiv region

On Thursday, December 18, at about 7:55 PM, an enemy drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, struck the village of Ridnyi Krai, Bohodukhiv district, killing one person and injuring five. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on December 18, at about 7:55 PM, an enemy drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, struck the village of Ridnyi Krai, Bohodukhiv district. Houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

- the report states.

Also today, in the afternoon, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Blahodativka, Kupiansk district. A man was killed - he had turned 22 two days ago. Two women and three men sustained injuries.

Recall

In Odesa Oblast, due to a Russian air attack, movement to certain checkpoints on the state border with Moldova is restricted.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
