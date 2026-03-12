Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meeting

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE program bill. Prime Minister Donald Tusk sharply criticized this decision and announced an extraordinary government meeting. This was reported by RFM24, writes UNN.

Details

The president announced his decision in an address to citizens at 8:00 PM.

I have decided not to sign the bill that allows Poland to take out a SAFE loan – he stated.

Nawrocki emphasized that he would not support a document that, in his opinion, could affect the state's sovereignty.

I will not sign a bill that undermines our sovereignty, independence, economic and military security – said the president.

According to Nawrocki, the SAFE issue is of strategic importance for the country's future. He also stated that he had proposed a broader inter-party dialogue on the bill, but some of the proposed changes were rejected.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the president's decision on social network X.

The President lost his opportunity to act as a patriot. Shame! Tomorrow at 9 AM, the Polish government will respond at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers – he wrote.

Navrotskyi submitted an alternative defense funding plan to parliament instead of EU loans