Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish president vetoed the SAFE loan program due to security risks. Donald Tusk called it a disgrace and convened an urgent government meeting.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE program bill. Prime Minister Donald Tusk sharply criticized this decision and announced an extraordinary government meeting. This was reported by RFM24, writes UNN.
Details
The president announced his decision in an address to citizens at 8:00 PM.
I have decided not to sign the bill that allows Poland to take out a SAFE loan
Nawrocki emphasized that he would not support a document that, in his opinion, could affect the state's sovereignty.
I will not sign a bill that undermines our sovereignty, independence, economic and military security
According to Nawrocki, the SAFE issue is of strategic importance for the country's future. He also stated that he had proposed a broader inter-party dialogue on the bill, but some of the proposed changes were rejected.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the president's decision on social network X.
The President lost his opportunity to act as a patriot. Shame! Tomorrow at 9 AM, the Polish government will respond at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers
Navrotskyi submitted an alternative defense funding plan to parliament instead of EU loans10.03.26, 23:28 • 4892 views