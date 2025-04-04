$41.340.03
News by theme

Iran will have "no choice" but to seek nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened - Khamenei advisor

An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader stated that the country may develop nuclear weapons for self-defense if the United States or its allies launch an attack. This would be a forced step.

News of the World • April 1, 06:00 AM • 21196 views

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.

Politics • March 31, 09:40 AM • 35745 views

Iran has set a condition for the United States to negotiate a nuclear deal

Iran is ready for negotiations on the nuclear deal if the United States changes its pressure policy. Since Trump's return, the United States has imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iran's oil sales.

News of the World • March 23, 04:50 PM • 123687 views

Iran, Russia and China held nuclear talks: called for an end to sanctions after Tehran refused Trump's negotiations

China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.

News of the World • March 14, 10:00 AM • 11816 views

Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing

High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.

News of the World • March 14, 05:53 AM • 14216 views

Oil prices are falling amid tensions over uncertainty regarding US tariffs

Brent and WTI oil prices have decreased by 0. 4-0.5% due to trade wars and increased OPEC+ production. The US is exploring the possibility of easing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in exchange for ending the war.

Economy • March 10, 07:39 AM • 17661 views

Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader

A large-scale funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Kamil Shamoun Stadium in Beirut. The funeral procession was attended by over 50,000 people, including high-ranking Iranian officials.

News of the World • February 23, 01:42 PM • 21317 views

Iran's Supreme Leader calls on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called on the government to abandon any negotiations with the United States. Khamenei said that the United States violated the previous nuclear deal, so new negotiations are “unreasonable and dishonest.

News of the World • February 7, 03:33 PM • 25121 views

US intelligence reveals new details about Iran's nuclear plans - NYT

U. S. intelligence has revealed that Iran is studying the possibility of rapidly developing primitive nuclear weapons. The country has enough fuel for 4-5 bombs, but has not yet decided to produce them.

Politics • February 4, 09:37 AM • 27829 views

New Syrian Foreign Minister Warns Iran of Consequences of Interference in the Country

Asaad Hassan al-Shibani called on Iran to respect Syria's sovereignty and not to spread chaos. This is a response to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei's statements about Syrian youth.

News of the World • December 25, 06:59 AM • 15013 views

Iran's religious leader Khamenei demands Netanyahu's assassination: ICC warrant “not enough”

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reacted to the International Criminal Court's decision to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that what is needed is not an arrest but a death sentence.

War • November 25, 02:39 PM • 22104 views

US warns Iran that it will not be able to deter Israel if Tehran attacks again

The United States has warned Iran that it cannot deter Israel in the event of a new attack. Iran is threatening a “devastating response” to attacks on its territory, and the United States and Israel are increasing their military presence in the region.

News of the World • November 3, 10:59 AM • 21135 views

Iran's supreme leader threatened Israel and the US with a “crushing response”

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has issued threats against Israel and the US. In a video message, he promised to retaliate against Iran and its allies, without specifying the timing and scale of a possible attack.

News of the World • November 2, 01:02 PM • 22177 views

Iran is preparing a large-scale attack on Israel from Iraq before the US elections

Iran plans to attack Israel from Iraq using drones and ballistic missiles. The attack could take place before the November 5 US presidential election with the participation of Iraqi pro-Iranian militias.

News of the World • October 31, 11:48 PM • 19564 views

Iran says it will “use all available tools” to respond to Israeli attack

Iran has announced the use of “all available tools” in response to Israel's attack on military targets. The nature of the response will depend on the assessment of Israeli actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

News of the World • October 28, 12:01 PM • 14310 views

Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases

Satellite images revealed damage to Iran's Parchin and Khojir military bases after the Israeli attack. The facilities are associated with the former nuclear program and ballistic missile production.

News of the World • October 28, 07:25 AM • 14306 views

The United States imposes new personal sanctions over repressions in Iran

The United States imposed sanctions on 12 people associated with repressions in Iran, two years after the death of Maghsa Amini. The sanctions target IRGC members, prison officials, and those responsible for operations abroad.

News of the World • September 19, 04:20 AM • 16531 views

Iran may attack Israel if Gaza ceasefire talks fail - Reuters

Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.

News of the World • August 14, 06:43 AM • 19688 views

White House warns of the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel in the near future

The United States is sending military forces to the Middle East because of the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel. Western leaders have expressed support for Israel and called on Iran to back down from its aggressive plans.

News of the World • August 13, 06:23 AM • 24320 views

Iranian President vows to retaliate against Israel for killing Hamas leader at meeting with Shoigu

Iran's President says the country will retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The United States warns of a possible Iranian attack on Israel, and Russia intensifies cooperation with Iran.

News of the World • August 6, 06:24 AM • 22080 views

Iran requests air defense systems from Russia to prepare for possible war with Israel: Kremlin has already started deliveries - WSJ

Iran has requested advanced air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel. the Kremlin has agreed and has already begun delivering modern radars and air defense systems, which underscores the close alliance between the countries.

News of the World • August 6, 05:50 AM • 25358 views

Blinken sends message to Iran and Hezbollah after killing Hamas leaders - media

US Secretary of State Blinken asked Qatar to convey a message to Iran and Hezbollah, urging them not to escalate the situation after the assassination of Hamas leaders. Qatar agreed to mediate in this matter.

News of the World • August 1, 12:17 PM • 19292 views

FT: US, Europe scramble to prevent war in Middle East after Hamas leader killed

European and American diplomats are holding urgent talks in the Middle East after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Ghani. The goal is to prevent further escalation and a new full-scale war in the region.

News of the World • August 1, 11:23 AM • 18609 views

Israeli Defense Forces announce elimination of head of Hamas military wing in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces announced the elimination of Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas's military wing in Gaza. The strike was carried out on July 13, 2024, in the Khan Younis area, and other militants were also killed.

News of the World • August 1, 09:30 AM • 19485 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei orders a direct strike on Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered an attack on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran. The strike could be on military targets near Tel Aviv and Haifa.

War • July 31, 10:20 PM • 115005 views

Assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran raises fears of Gaza conflict spreading to Middle East - Reuters

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.

News of the World • July 31, 03:25 PM • 25707 views

US says Iran moving forward on a key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb

Senior U. S. officials said Iran has made progress in developing nuclear weapons since the April attack on Israel. Secretary of State Blinken said Iran could be "one or two weeks away from doing that".

News of the World • July 20, 07:19 AM • 22448 views