An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader stated that the country may develop nuclear weapons for self-defense if the United States or its allies launch an attack. This would be a forced step.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.
Iran is ready for negotiations on the nuclear deal if the United States changes its pressure policy. Since Trump's return, the United States has imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iran's oil sales.
China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.
High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.
Brent and WTI oil prices have decreased by 0. 4-0.5% due to trade wars and increased OPEC+ production. The US is exploring the possibility of easing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in exchange for ending the war.
A large-scale funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Kamil Shamoun Stadium in Beirut. The funeral procession was attended by over 50,000 people, including high-ranking Iranian officials.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called on the government to abandon any negotiations with the United States. Khamenei said that the United States violated the previous nuclear deal, so new negotiations are “unreasonable and dishonest.
U. S. intelligence has revealed that Iran is studying the possibility of rapidly developing primitive nuclear weapons. The country has enough fuel for 4-5 bombs, but has not yet decided to produce them.
Asaad Hassan al-Shibani called on Iran to respect Syria's sovereignty and not to spread chaos. This is a response to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei's statements about Syrian youth.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reacted to the International Criminal Court's decision to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that what is needed is not an arrest but a death sentence.
The United States has warned Iran that it cannot deter Israel in the event of a new attack. Iran is threatening a “devastating response” to attacks on its territory, and the United States and Israel are increasing their military presence in the region.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has issued threats against Israel and the US. In a video message, he promised to retaliate against Iran and its allies, without specifying the timing and scale of a possible attack.
Iran plans to attack Israel from Iraq using drones and ballistic missiles. The attack could take place before the November 5 US presidential election with the participation of Iraqi pro-Iranian militias.
Iran has announced the use of “all available tools” in response to Israel's attack on military targets. The nature of the response will depend on the assessment of Israeli actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Satellite images revealed damage to Iran's Parchin and Khojir military bases after the Israeli attack. The facilities are associated with the former nuclear program and ballistic missile production.
The United States imposed sanctions on 12 people associated with repressions in Iran, two years after the death of Maghsa Amini. The sanctions target IRGC members, prison officials, and those responsible for operations abroad.
Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.
The United States is sending military forces to the Middle East because of the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel. Western leaders have expressed support for Israel and called on Iran to back down from its aggressive plans.
Iran's President says the country will retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The United States warns of a possible Iranian attack on Israel, and Russia intensifies cooperation with Iran.
Iran has requested advanced air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel. the Kremlin has agreed and has already begun delivering modern radars and air defense systems, which underscores the close alliance between the countries.
US Secretary of State Blinken asked Qatar to convey a message to Iran and Hezbollah, urging them not to escalate the situation after the assassination of Hamas leaders. Qatar agreed to mediate in this matter.
European and American diplomats are holding urgent talks in the Middle East after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Ghani. The goal is to prevent further escalation and a new full-scale war in the region.
The Israeli Defense Forces announced the elimination of Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas's military wing in Gaza. The strike was carried out on July 13, 2024, in the Khan Younis area, and other militants were also killed.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered an attack on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran. The strike could be on military targets near Tel Aviv and Haifa.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.
Senior U. S. officials said Iran has made progress in developing nuclear weapons since the April attack on Israel. Secretary of State Blinken said Iran could be "one or two weeks away from doing that".