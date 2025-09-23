$41.380.13
Iran 'will not yield to pressure' on nuclear issue - Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country would not yield to pressure on uranium enrichment, stressing that Tehran does not need nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump had previously offered cooperation in exchange for suspending Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran would not succumb to pressure regarding uranium enrichment, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Khamenei replied that Iran does not need nuclear weapons, and Tehran does not intend to produce them.

"Iran will not succumb to pressure regarding uranium enrichment," Khamenei says.

Add

US President Donald Trump spoke at length during his UN General Assembly session on Iran, stating: "My position is very simple."

"The world's number one sponsor of terrorism cannot be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapons," Trump said.

He added that after taking office in January, he sent Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei an offer of full cooperation in exchange for suspending Iran's nuclear program.

The US President stated that most of Iran's top military leaders are now dead, and spoke of the "destruction" of Iran's nuclear capabilities by a US strike on facilities earlier this year.

