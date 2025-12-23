$42.150.10
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

A group of individuals who killed a 33-year-old foreigner in a cemetery near Kyiv have been notified of suspicion. The court chose pre-trial detention for the detainees.

Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody

A group of individuals who killed a 33-year-old foreigner in a cemetery near Kyiv has been notified of suspicion. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, the court has already chosen pre-trial detention for the detainees, UNN reports.

Context

On December 9, the police received a report from a woman stating that her common-law husband had disappeared in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubizhivka. The next morning, while examining the territory of one of the local cemeteries, police officers found the body of a man with gunshot wounds.

Details

Law enforcement officers conducted operational search measures and established that three accomplices were involved in the crime - a 51-year-old foreigner and two 38-year-old men who lived in the capital. The police found out that a conflict had arisen between the victim and the attackers the day before. The suspects decided to take revenge and kill their acquaintance. By deception, the defendants arranged a meeting with the victim at the cemetery. At the scene, the attackers fired 11 shots from a firearm at the victim and fled. The man died on the spot from numerous bullet wounds.

As reported by the police, one of the defendants was detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the other two - in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, notified the defendants of suspicion of intentional murder committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (paragraph 12 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The court chose pre-trial detention for the detainees. Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the detainees in committing other crimes in the Kyiv region and beyond, law enforcement officers reported.

Murder of 21-year-old Ukrainian in Vienna: both suspects remanded in custody18.12.25, 18:03 • 3338 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Village
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv