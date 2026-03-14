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Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2254 views

The Israeli Prime Minister sent a request to Ukraine to discuss experience in intercepting UAVs. Ambassador Korniichuk confirmed that negotiations are being prepared for the near future.

Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a request to Ukraine for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones. This was reported by Ynet, according to UNN.

According to media reports, Israel's request came amid Ukraine's extensive experience in intercepting Iranian drones and with the aim of supporting Israeli-Ukrainian cooperation on this issue.

Ukraine received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones - Zelenskyy13.03.26, 23:14 • 6860 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, confirmed that such a request had been sent, noting that due to scheduling constraints, the talks had not yet taken place, and expressed hope that they would take place early this week.

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy03.03.26, 17:52 • 5092 views

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