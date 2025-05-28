Diia (service)

The SES stated that the "two walls" rule does not guarantee safety during shelling. Ukrainians are recommended to update
information about the nearest shelters and discuss an action plan with relatives.
The services were unavailable from May 24 to May 27 due to technical work with vehicle and administrative offense registers. The
services are now fully restored.
The government is investing significant funds in Ukrainian education, including shelters in schools, school buses, and the New
Ukrainian School (NUS) reform. The priority is preparing children for the challenges of the 21st century.
Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank have signed an agreement for 50 million euros to provide housing for IDPs. The
funds will go to preferential mortgages at 3% per annum for a term of up to 30 years.