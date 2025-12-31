Taxpayer card can be obtained in Diia - Fedorov

The taxpayer's card can be obtained in Diia. The relevant resolution was adopted by the government at a meeting. This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

The taxpayer's card is one of the most sought-after documents in the lives of Ukrainians. It is required when entering a university, opening a bank account, getting a job, and in other life situations. The government adopted a resolution that simplifies the process of obtaining it. - Fedorov said.

According to him, soon the process of obtaining a Taxpayer Card will be as simple as possible:

🔹online: you can order a document for a child in Diia;

🔹offline: you can apply for a Taxpayer Card for a child at the ASC.

After that, according to Fedorov, the document will always be on the smartphone. If necessary, it can be printed or shared in digital format.

We will announce the launch of the service in Diia and ASCs soon. Later, we will also add the ability to order an e-taxpayer card for adults and children if you have damaged or lost the document. - summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

