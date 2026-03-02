Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:23 PM • 8284 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 15024 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 16993 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 26437 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 42272 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 58850 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 65883 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 75519 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 77294 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73447 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missilesMarch 1, 02:50 PM • 10790 views
US reports three military deaths in Iran operationMarch 1, 03:13 PM • 8492 views
US claims Iranian Jamaran-class corvette hit, sinking in Gulf of OmanMarch 1, 03:34 PM • 8350 views
The number of casualties from the Iranian strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh is increasingMarch 1, 03:56 PM • 7584 views
New Iranian leadership wants to talk to US President, Trump agrees to negotiations - MediaMarch 1, 04:56 PM • 9078 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 88855 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 93976 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 78239 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 80504 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 80700 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 46118 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 44814 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 42118 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 41268 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 54631 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Bild

Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Brent crude oil price jumped 10% to $80 a barrel after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Analysts predict a rise to $100 a barrel if there is a prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters

The price of Brent crude oil jumped 10% on Sunday to approximately $80 per barrel, while analysts predict that prices could rise to $100 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran dragged the Middle East into a new war. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the global oil price benchmark rose on Friday and reached $73 per barrel - the highest growth level since July 2025. This was driven by growing concerns about potential attacks on Iran.

The key factor here is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. ... We expect prices to open much closer to $100 per barrel and possibly exceed that level if we see a prolonged disruption in the strait's operation.

- predicts Ajay Parmar, Director of Energy and Refining at ICIS.

It is indicated that more than 20% of the world's oil volume is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, although alternative infrastructure can be used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the net effect of its closure will be a loss of 8 to 10 million barrels of crude oil per day, even after redirecting some flows through Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline and the Abu Dhabi pipeline.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, a large-scale conflict in the Middle East has jeopardized the stability of global energy markets, creating risks comparable to the upheavals of four years ago. As the Strait of Hormuz is a route for 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, the actual halt of tanker traffic through this waterway threatens a critical fuel shortage.

OPEC+ prepares for a massive increase in oil production due to the war between the US and Iran01.03.26, 04:52 • 9564 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Israel
Reuters
United States