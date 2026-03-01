US reports three military deaths in Iran operation

The US Central Command announced the death of three servicemen in battle, with five more wounded during an operation in Iran, UNN reports.

As of 9:30 AM ET, March 1, three US servicemen were killed in action and five were seriously wounded as part of Operation "Epic Fury." Several others sustained minor shrapnel wounds and concussions and are in the process of returning to duty. Major combat operations are ongoing, and our response efforts continue - the statement reads.

According to Sky News, these were the first casualties of any kind among American personnel to be announced since the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran and killed its supreme leader on Saturday.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad likely died during the US and Israeli strike on Tehran. Iranian media have not officially commented on the situation.