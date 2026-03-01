Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
Kyiv • UNN
Iranian state television and leading agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This happened after Trump's announcement of the liquidation and massive strikes on government quarters.
Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim have confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the Islamic Republic's leader as a result of a large-scale military operation. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Fars and Tasnim agencies, which have close ties to Iran's security forces, simultaneously with state television, disseminated information about the death of the Ayatollah.
Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei01.03.26, 00:36 • 3514 views
This happened after a series of massive strikes on government quarters and protected facilities where the Supreme Leader could have been.
The information is also confirmed by Iranian agencies
The death of Ali Khamenei, who had led the country for decades, caused shock in Tehran's political circles and among regime supporters. It is currently unknown who will assume authority over the military and the country amid ongoing bombings by the US and Israel.
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei28.02.26, 23:48 • 23427 views