$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 218 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 5090 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 23391 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 34719 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 46593 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 42155 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 46416 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 48639 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 54991 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 48914 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
74%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Saturday regarding the situation in the Middle EastFebruary 28, 04:02 PM • 9266 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - StubbFebruary 28, 04:27 PM • 16575 views
Iranian drone attacked international airport in KuwaitVideoFebruary 28, 04:53 PM • 7802 views
White House confirms Trump monitored Iran strikes from Mar-a-Lago villaFebruary 28, 05:07 PM • 8484 views
Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - MediaFebruary 28, 05:23 PM • 8154 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 43367 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 47494 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 40364 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 44407 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 45427 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 24042 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 23595 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 23448 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 23585 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 37723 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Iranian state television and leading agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This happened after Trump's announcement of the liquidation and massive strikes on government quarters.

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim have confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the Islamic Republic's leader as a result of a large-scale military operation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Fars and Tasnim agencies, which have close ties to Iran's security forces, simultaneously with state television, disseminated information about the death of the Ayatollah.

Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei01.03.26, 00:36 • 3514 views

This happened after a series of massive strikes on government quarters and protected facilities where the Supreme Leader could have been.

The information is also confirmed by Iranian agencies

– sources note, indicating that the previous attempt to deny Khamenei's death proved invalid in the face of undeniable facts of destruction.

The death of Ali Khamenei, who had led the country for decades, caused shock in Tehran's political circles and among regime supporters. It is currently unknown who will assume authority over the military and the country amid ongoing bombings by the US and Israel.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei28.02.26, 23:48 • 23427 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran