Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump stated that massive and precise airstrikes on Iranian targets will continue for at least the next week or as long as it takes to achieve military objectives. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his address, where he also confirmed the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Trump called on the Iranian military and police to cease resistance and unite with the people. The American leader emphasized that the operation's goal is not only to eliminate threats but also to establish lasting peace in the Middle East and worldwide.

Demands for surrender and immunity for Iranian security forces

Trump appealed to representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and local law enforcement with an offer to lay down their arms in exchange for complete safety.

Now they can get immunity, later they will only get death! — the president emphasized, noting that the Iranian state was largely destroyed in just one day of attacks.

He called on "Iranian patriots" to seize this chance to regain control of their country and restore its greatness after decades of tyranny.

Strategy of "Peace Through Strength" and the Future of the Region

Despite calls for the Iranian people to take power into their own hands, Trump confirmed that the US military machine would not stop until its objectives were fully met.

Heavy and targeted bombings will continue without interruption — he wrote.

Trump added that this is the only way to end the destabilization of the region by proxy groups and Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The White House views the current operation as a historic moment to fundamentally change the political landscape of the Middle East and protect American interests for decades to come.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei