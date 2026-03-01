$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:05 AM • 514 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 16251 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 31721 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 43574 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 40164 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 45383 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 47702 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 54389 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 48428 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 51267 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
73%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel announces death of Iranian military commanders - Tehran does not comment on the situationFebruary 28, 02:39 PM • 13499 views
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister AraghchiFebruary 28, 02:58 PM • 14316 views
Oil prices could rise to $80 a barrel due to war in Iran - ReutersFebruary 28, 03:12 PM • 10237 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideoFebruary 28, 03:33 PM • 17754 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - StubbFebruary 28, 04:27 PM • 15302 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 41917 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 46020 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 39175 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 43242 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 44268 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 23144 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 22699 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 22624 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 22770 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 36978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

US President Donald Trump stated that massive airstrikes on Iranian targets would continue, calling on the Iranian military to cease resistance. He offered immunity in exchange for laying down arms, emphasizing that this is the only path to peace.

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump stated that massive and precise airstrikes on Iranian targets will continue for at least the next week or as long as it takes to achieve military objectives. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his address, where he also confirmed the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Trump called on the Iranian military and police to cease resistance and unite with the people. The American leader emphasized that the operation's goal is not only to eliminate threats but also to establish lasting peace in the Middle East and worldwide.

Demands for surrender and immunity for Iranian security forces

Trump appealed to representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and local law enforcement with an offer to lay down their arms in exchange for complete safety.

Now they can get immunity, later they will only get death!

— the president emphasized, noting that the Iranian state was largely destroyed in just one day of attacks.

He called on "Iranian patriots" to seize this chance to regain control of their country and restore its greatness after decades of tyranny.

Strategy of "Peace Through Strength" and the Future of the Region

Despite calls for the Iranian people to take power into their own hands, Trump confirmed that the US military machine would not stop until its objectives were fully met.

Heavy and targeted bombings will continue without interruption

— he wrote.

Trump added that this is the only way to end the destabilization of the region by proxy groups and Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The White House views the current operation as a historic moment to fundamentally change the political landscape of the Middle East and protect American interests for decades to come.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei28.02.26, 23:48 • 16252 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran