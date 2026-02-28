$43.210.00
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Iran launched strikes on US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait, as well as on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. This was in response to a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrier

Iran strikes American bases in the Middle East in response to the US and Israeli operation, particularly in Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, UNN reports.

Details

According to open sources, the US has about 19 military bases in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Specifically, a US Navy base is located in Bahrain, where US Naval Central Command personnel are stationed.

On Saturday, this base was subjected to attacks by Iran. Explosions occurred in Juffair, where the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet is located.

Iran also struck a US Navy logistics facility in Bahrain with ballistic missiles.

Another US base in Abu Dhabi, which houses a unit of the US Air Force Air Combat Command, also became a target of an Iranian missile strike.

In addition, it is reported that Iran attacked the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

A base in Qatar, built after joint military operations during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, was also attacked.

This is where US Marines with Northrop Grumman EA-6B Prowler fighters are stationed.

In addition, Iran struck the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Supplement

On February 28, Israel and the US conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

