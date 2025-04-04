$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6156 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13953 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55472 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114261 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376747 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301235 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212381 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243467 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254742 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Five cult movies about espionage: what to watch this weekend

A selection of cult films about spies and secret agents, from the classic Spy, Get Out to the thrilling Kingsman: The Secret Service. Incredible stories about intelligence, betrayal, and covert operations from the world's best directors.

Society • January 24, 07:06 PM • 180369 views

Trump celebrates inauguration at three balls with dancing and celebrity guests

Donald and Melania Trump attended three inaugural balls in one evening. The events were attended by members of the Trump family, politicians and celebrities, including Caitlyn Jenner and Mike Tyson.

News of the World • January 21, 09:57 AM • 158599 views

As civilians: Biden and Harris have left Capitol Hill

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially resigned their positions following the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. After an awkward handshake with Harris' husband, Biden left Capitol Hill in a Marine helicopter.

Politics • January 20, 06:35 PM • 94254 views

Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

The Joint Committee of Congress has released a detailed schedule for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ceremony will include an oath of office, a parade, and performances by famous artists.

News of the World • January 20, 08:58 AM • 37796 views

Trump plans to discharge all transgender people from the military - The Times

Donald Trump plans to discharge all transgender members of the U. S. Army upon his return to the White House. According to estimates, this could affect about 15,000 active military personnel.

News of the World • November 25, 08:41 AM • 13586 views

American marine volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed while trying to break through the russian border

Corey Navrotsky, a 41-year-old retired U. S. Marine sergeant, was killed on October 27 on the border with the bryansk region. The veteran with 20 years of service joined the Ukrainian forces in September of this year.

War • November 4, 06:54 PM • 32416 views

Harris responds to Trump's comments about her IQ and offers him a test

US Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that Donald Trump take a cognitive test in response to his comments about her IQ. She also pointed to the criticism of Trump by his former employees as evidence of his unfitness for the presidency.

News of the World • October 28, 02:38 PM • 15448 views

US and Philippines launch military exercises after China's maneuvers around Taiwan

Thousands of U. S. and Philippine troops have begun the annual Kamandag exercise in the northern and western Philippines. This follows Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan and a collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

News of the World • October 15, 11:27 AM • 10920 views

The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented: Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military aircraft and enhanced defense

Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military planes and additional security measures because of threats from Iran. The Secret Service says Trump is receiving “the highest level of protection.

News of the World • October 11, 06:48 PM • 22711 views

J.D. Vance officially becomes Trump's vice presidential candidate

Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.

News of the World • July 18, 08:44 AM • 16787 views