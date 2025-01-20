As civilians: Biden and Harris have left Capitol Hill

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris left Capitol Hill after the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump, reports UNN with reference to Sky news.

Biden and Harris are leaving it as civilians, having officially left office when their successors were sworn in just recently.

Trump awkwardly shook hands with Harris' husband and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff before Biden boarded a U.S. Marine helicopter.

Commentator Alistair Bruce says that for the Bidens, it means that “the burden of the office has been lifted from the shoulders that have carried them for four years.

He adds: “As the helicopter takes off into this beautiful sunshine ... President Joe Biden leaves the heart of the United States government.

