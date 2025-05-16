Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

US President Donald Trump said he was returning to the US after a tour of the Persian Gulf countries, and a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place "as soon as we can arrange it." Trump told reporters in Abu Dhabi, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"I am going back home," Trump said, despite calls to join Ukrainian-Russian peace talks in Turkey.

Trump said he would meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up."

"I think it's time for us to just do it," Trump said.

Recall

Russian-Ukrainian peace talks between the delegations of Turkey, the United States and Ukraine, led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, have begun in Istanbul, Turkey.

The day before, Trump said he would probably return to Washington on Friday, May 16, after a tour of three Persian Gulf countries.