SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
11:31 AM • 5378 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 9160 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 6986 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 10603 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 12360 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 20556 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 23570 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 71507 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59813 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Ukrainian delegation and the President of Ukraine are ready to travel to the US to continue negotiations on achieving a just peace. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced progress after talks in Paris.

If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations

The President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian delegation are ready to depart for the United States to continue negotiations aimed at accelerating the achievement of a just peace. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, the Ukrainian side is committed to continuing dialogue with the United States and is ready to travel if invited.

If there is an appropriate signal from the American side, the Ukrainian side is ready to depart to continue negotiations with the United States.

- Sybiha emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump08.01.26, 14:09 • 17153 views

In addition, he emphasized that currently the President of Ukraine is awaiting a detailed report from the head and members of the delegation regarding the results of the negotiations in Paris, noting that there is progress based on the results of the meetings.

Both the President and the Ukrainian delegation are ready to go to the United States to maximally accelerate the achievement of a just peace for Ukraine. You know that negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations have just concluded in Paris. The Head of State is awaiting a detailed report from the head of the delegation, members of the delegation, regarding the progress that has been achieved, and we do have progress.

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Awaiting feedback from Russia: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine presented the US with options for finalizing the basic framework for ending the war08.01.26, 14:24 • 3068 views

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov reported on fruitful negotiations in Paris with national security advisors and the US delegation regarding security guarantees. He also met with the head of French military intelligence, General Jacques Langlade de Montgros.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
