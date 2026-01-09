If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations

The President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian delegation are ready to depart for the United States to continue negotiations aimed at accelerating the achievement of a just peace. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, the Ukrainian side is committed to continuing dialogue with the United States and is ready to travel if invited.

If there is an appropriate signal from the American side, the Ukrainian side is ready to depart to continue negotiations with the United States. - Sybiha emphasized.

In addition, he emphasized that currently the President of Ukraine is awaiting a detailed report from the head and members of the delegation regarding the results of the negotiations in Paris, noting that there is progress based on the results of the meetings.

Both the President and the Ukrainian delegation are ready to go to the United States to maximally accelerate the achievement of a just peace for Ukraine. You know that negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations have just concluded in Paris. The Head of State is awaiting a detailed report from the head of the delegation, members of the delegation, regarding the progress that has been achieved, and we do have progress. - summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov reported on fruitful negotiations in Paris with national security advisors and the US delegation regarding security guarantees. He also met with the head of French military intelligence, General Jacques Langlade de Montgros.