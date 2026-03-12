Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors

If the suspicion in the case of Ukrainian cash collectors is not substantiated, the money must be returned, said Gergely Gulyás, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

"In this particular case, there were no suspicions, the investigation is being conducted in accordance with anti-money laundering rules, which NAV will continue," Gulyás said in response to a question about what specific suspicion in the case of Ukrainian money carriers led to the initiation of the procedure.

"One thing can be stated as a fact, that the cargo contained an unprecedented amount of foreign currency and a lot of gold," Gulyás said. "If the suspicion is not substantiated, the money must be returned."

The Hungarian prosecutor's office previously announced that the prosecutor's office took action against Ukrainian money carriers, arrested on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after a complaint.

Hungary returns Ukrainian armored cash-in-transit vehicles, but without cash and gold - media