Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

President Zelenskyy announced the annual celebration of Romanian Language Day. This decision was a response to the existence of Ukrainian Language Day in Romania.

Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31

An official Day of the Romanian Language will be established in Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on August 31. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a media interaction with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of the Ukrainian state, this step is an important signal of support for the Romanian national minority in Ukraine and the development of bilateral relations between the countries.

An official Day of the Romanian Language will be established in Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on August 31

— Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Romania already has a Day of the Ukrainian Language, which is celebrated on November 9.

Recall

Romania continues its military and diplomatic support for Ukraine. The parties signed an official agreement on joint drone production on Romanian territory.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyPolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine