Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security

Ukraine and Romania are expanding cooperation in the energy and infrastructure sectors, including the construction of new power transmission lines between the two countries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a media briefing with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, UNN reports.

According to the head of state, there is significant potential for economic cooperation between the countries.

Ukraine and Romania have very significant potential for economic and infrastructure joint work. This is what can significantly strengthen our national economies and provide economic growth. - Zelenskyy noted.

He reported that the parties are working on expanding energy cooperation.

We are working on expanding cross-border energy cooperation. It is important that we are building two new lines with Romania for electricity supply. - said the President.

According to him, new energy projects will be of great importance for the energy security of the region.

This is what can support our regions, in particular the Chernivtsi region, and will allow Romania to become stronger in terms of ensuring energy security in our part of Europe. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that joint projects in the field of energy resource extraction in the Black Sea and cooperation in the oil and gas sector were also discussed.

Recall

Ukraine and Romania signed a declaration on strategic partnership, which should strengthen cooperation between the countries.