Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5068 views

The government is preparing a one-time payment of UAH 1,500 for 13 million citizens in April. Cashback of up to 15% on gasoline, diesel, and autogas is also being introduced until May 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a new support package for people, which provides for additional payments of UAH 1,500 to support the most vulnerable categories of the population, as well as the introduction of cashback for fuel. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

Following discussions with the President of Ukraine, we are preparing a new support package for people

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the first program concerns supporting pensioners and vulnerable categories of citizens.

An additional payment of UAH 1,500 will be aimed at supporting the most vulnerable categories - pensioners by age, recipients of disability benefits, low-income recipients of basic social assistance, IDPs, and families with children. In total, almost 13 million people. The funds will be received once in April through existing mechanisms by which people receive social payments - to special accounts in banks or through Ukrposhta. Payments will be made within the framework of existing budget programs of the Ministry of Social Policy

- Svyrydenko reported.

The second program is fuel cashback

When buying at gas stations, citizens will be able to receive from the state:

  • 15% cashback on diesel fuel;
    • 10% cashback on gasoline;
      • 5% cashback on autogas.

        Fuel cashback will be valid until May 1 at all gas stations that join the program.

        Payments will be made based on the "National Cashback" program, which is already used by 9.4 million citizens

        - Svyrydenko added.

        Recall

        President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced additional payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and recipients of social assistance - a total of 13 million Ukrainians, as well as fuel cashback.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

