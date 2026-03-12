The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a new support package for people, which provides for additional payments of UAH 1,500 to support the most vulnerable categories of the population, as well as the introduction of cashback for fuel. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

Following discussions with the President of Ukraine, we are preparing a new support package for people - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the first program concerns supporting pensioners and vulnerable categories of citizens.

An additional payment of UAH 1,500 will be aimed at supporting the most vulnerable categories - pensioners by age, recipients of disability benefits, low-income recipients of basic social assistance, IDPs, and families with children. In total, almost 13 million people. The funds will be received once in April through existing mechanisms by which people receive social payments - to special accounts in banks or through Ukrposhta. Payments will be made within the framework of existing budget programs of the Ministry of Social Policy - Svyrydenko reported.

The second program is fuel cashback

When buying at gas stations, citizens will be able to receive from the state:

15% cashback on diesel fuel;

10% cashback on gasoline;

5% cashback on autogas.

Fuel cashback will be valid until May 1 at all gas stations that join the program.

Payments will be made based on the "National Cashback" program, which is already used by 9.4 million citizens - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced additional payments of UAH 1,500 to pensioners and recipients of social assistance - a total of 13 million Ukrainians, as well as fuel cashback.