Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 129356 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 131420 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 160241 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 139879 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 147687 views
“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup

February 25, 10:08 AM • 128001 views
Robbery at the estate where Churchill was born: golden toilet stolen in 5 minutes

February 25, 08:04 AM • 124806 views
“Exhausting and pathetic": Justin Bieber denies rumors of drug use

February 24, 09:30 AM • 139194 views
The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend

February 24, 06:50 AM • 148038 views
Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release

February 23, 06:58 PM • 124845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time

February 22, 03:39 PM • 174337 views
“Kusu Kusu, hello": Ukrainian border guards ‘recruited’ an unusual assistant

February 21, 04:09 PM • 148779 views
Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault

February 21, 11:06 AM • 144568 views
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

February 21, 07:29 AM • 178565 views
Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

February 20, 07:48 PM • 146952 views
Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set

February 20, 03:26 PM • 131730 views
Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"

February 20, 02:50 PM • 124603 views
Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”

February 20, 02:17 PM • 120553 views
The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season

February 20, 01:18 PM • 109654 views
Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

February 20, 01:00 PM • 115060 views
An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

February 20, 10:22 AM • 122270 views
Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya

February 20, 08:19 AM • 133708 views
Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

February 19, 07:14 PM • 129838 views
Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

February 19, 10:04 AM • 196014 views
Spielberg prepared an unexpected “surprise” for Ford on the set

February 19, 08:52 AM • 184803 views
A$AP Rocky acquitted in shooting case: rapper thanks jury for “saving lives”

February 19, 07:54 AM • 174457 views
A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech

February 18, 07:06 PM • 135486 views
The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK

February 18, 01:55 PM • 139819 views
BAFTA winner, director Brady Corbet did not earn a single dollar from the film ‘The Brutalist’

February 18, 01:36 PM • 121903 views
Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

February 18, 07:53 AM • 158349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.

News of the World • February 26, 05:09 PM • 129356 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Lizzy Caplan has revealed details of the canceled Marvel movie Gambit, which was planned as an eccentric romantic comedy of the 30s. The project was closed after Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019.

News of the World • February 26, 03:18 PM • 131420 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds was spotted on the streets of New York wearing sunglasses after scandalous reports about his attempts to gain support in Hollywood. The actor recently joked about the situation during the SNL50 show.

News of the World • February 26, 08:37 AM • 160241 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has presented a new color “Drew Barrymore Yellow” in honor of the actress's 50th birthday. The sunny yellow shade symbolizes Drew Barrymore's optimism and creative energy.

UNN Lite • February 25, 02:34 PM • 139879 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike, an injured owl found on a train, has found a new home at the Nebraska Conservation Foundation. Not only did the bird become an Instagram star with 5.6 million views, but he also made friends with another owl, George, who had previously rejected his neighbors.

News of the World • February 25, 12:49 PM • 147687 views
“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup

The couple Kanye West and Bianca Censor have decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new movie, where Bianca played the main role.

News of the World • February 25, 10:08 AM • 128001 views
Robbery at the estate where Churchill was born: golden toilet stolen in 5 minutes

A 98 kg golden toilet, which was part of an art exhibition, was stolen from Blenheim Palace. Three suspects were brought to trial for robbery and attempted sale of the stolen gold.

News of the World • February 25, 08:04 AM • 124806 views
“Exhausting and pathetic": Justin Bieber denies rumors of drug use

Justin Bieber's representative has denied rumors about the singer's drug use. The artist's tired appearance is explained by sleepless nights due to work in the studio and caring for his young son.

UNN Lite • February 24, 09:30 AM • 139194 views
The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend

Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World showed a sharp 68% drop in box office receipts in its second weekend. The film grossed $289.4 million worldwide but received low reviews from critics and audiences.

News of the World • February 24, 06:50 AM • 148038 views
Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release

The singer said that “Anti” is the only album she feels comfortable listening to. Rihanna also confirmed that her new album, after an 8-year break, will be experimental and without specific genres.

News of the World • February 23, 06:58 PM • 124845 views
Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time

A selection of films based on real events: from the story of the wrestling brothers to the creation of the nuclear bomb. Each film tells a unique story that changed the lives of not only the characters but also society.

Society • February 22, 03:39 PM • 174337 views
“Kusu Kusu, hello": Ukrainian border guards ‘recruited’ an unusual assistant

Ukrainian border guards feed a mouse with potatoes in their free time. The UAV operator took the animal under his care and provided it with food.

UNN Lite • February 21, 04:09 PM • 148779 views
Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault

Christina Fulton has filed a lawsuit against Nicolas Cage and their son Weston for a brutal attack in 2024. She accuses Cage of negligence regarding her son's aggressive behavior and seeks compensation for her injuries.

News of the World • February 21, 11:06 AM • 144568 views
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining the crime action movie based on the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film will be set in Hawaii and will be written by Nick Bilton.

Culture • February 21, 07:29 AM • 178565 views
Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.

News of the World • February 20, 07:48 PM • 146952 views
Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set

Actress Blake Lively has added new allegations to her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for inappropriate behavior on set. In the messages, she complained about the director's inappropriate questions and behavior.

UNN Lite • February 20, 03:26 PM • 131730 views
Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"

Rapper Kanye West said he is “not a Nazi” after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. He had previously published controversial posts and sold swastika T-shirts on his website.

News of the World • February 20, 02:50 PM • 124603 views
Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”

Actor Daniel Craig has not accepted the role of Easy Company commander in the DC Studios war drama. Instead, he will focus on filming in Knives in the Ground 3 and Two for the Money.

UNN Lite • February 20, 02:17 PM • 120553 views
The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season

The second season of The Last of Us will be released on April 13 on HBO and Max with the return of the main actors. HBO management is considering the possibility of creating four seasons of the series.

UNN Lite • February 20, 01:18 PM • 109654 views
Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.

Society • February 20, 01:00 PM • 115060 views
An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.

News of the World • February 20, 10:22 AM • 122270 views
Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya

17 years after the release of Hancock, Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the movie. According to him, Zendaya is being considered for a role in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster.

News of the World • February 20, 08:19 AM • 133708 views
Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

The Libertines' 45-year-old frontman is battling type 2 diabetes and has been warned by doctors about a possible amputation of his toes. The musician is forced to perform sitting down and change his lifestyle after giving up drugs.

News of the World • February 19, 07:14 PM • 129838 views
Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.

News of the World • February 19, 10:04 AM • 196014 views
Spielberg prepared an unexpected “surprise” for Ford on the set

Steven Spielberg organized a prank on Harrison Ford by giving the crew 300 copies of his unloved biography. Ke Hui Kuan shared his memories of Ford's kindness during the filming of Indiana Jones.

News of the World • February 19, 08:52 AM • 184803 views
A$AP Rocky acquitted in shooting case: rapper thanks jury for “saving lives”

A Los Angeles court has found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty in a shooting case that had sentenced him to 24 years in prison. Rihanna supported her husband in court and did not hold back her tears after the acquittal.

News of the World • February 19, 07:54 AM • 174457 views
A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech

Researchers have discovered a unique variant of the NOVA1 (I197V) protein that only modern humans have. This genetic feature was absent in Neanderthals and appeared after the evolutionary separation of humans.

Technologies • February 18, 07:06 PM • 135486 views
The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK

The romantic comedy Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” grossed $14. 9 million in the first three days of release in the UK. The film set a record for the genre and surpassed Oppenheimer in terms of opening receipts.

UNN Lite • February 18, 01:55 PM • 139819 views
BAFTA winner, director Brady Corbet did not earn a single dollar from the film ‘The Brutalist’

Brady Corbet, the director of The Brutalist, said that he did not receive any profit from his successful film. To make money, he has to shoot commercials in Portugal.

News of the World • February 18, 01:36 PM • 121903 views
Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

Disney plans to shoot the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Hollywood pavilions. According to unofficial information, Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

News of the World • February 18, 07:53 AM • 158349 views