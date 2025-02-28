Popular
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
Lizzy Caplan has revealed details of the canceled Marvel movie Gambit, which was planned as an eccentric romantic comedy of the 30s. The project was closed after Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019.
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”
Ryan Reynolds was spotted on the streets of New York wearing sunglasses after scandalous reports about his attempts to gain support in Hollywood. The actor recently joked about the situation during the SNL50 show.
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore
Pantone has presented a new color “Drew Barrymore Yellow” in honor of the actress's 50th birthday. The sunny yellow shade symbolizes Drew Barrymore's optimism and creative energy.
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy
Spike, an injured owl found on a train, has found a new home at the Nebraska Conservation Foundation. Not only did the bird become an Instagram star with 5.6 million views, but he also made friends with another owl, George, who had previously rejected his neighbors.
“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup
The couple Kanye West and Bianca Censor have decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new movie, where Bianca played the main role.
Robbery at the estate where Churchill was born: golden toilet stolen in 5 minutes
A 98 kg golden toilet, which was part of an art exhibition, was stolen from Blenheim Palace. Three suspects were brought to trial for robbery and attempted sale of the stolen gold.
“Exhausting and pathetic": Justin Bieber denies rumors of drug use
Justin Bieber's representative has denied rumors about the singer's drug use. The artist's tired appearance is explained by sleepless nights due to work in the studio and caring for his young son.
The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend
Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World showed a sharp 68% drop in box office receipts in its second weekend. The film grossed $289.4 million worldwide but received low reviews from critics and audiences.
Rihanna confessed which of her albums she is not ashamed to listen to and announced a new release
The singer said that “Anti” is the only album she feels comfortable listening to. Rihanna also confirmed that her new album, after an 8-year break, will be experimental and without specific genres.
Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time
A selection of films based on real events: from the story of the wrestling brothers to the creation of the nuclear bomb. Each film tells a unique story that changed the lives of not only the characters but also society.
“Kusu Kusu, hello": Ukrainian border guards ‘recruited’ an unusual assistant
Ukrainian border guards feed a mouse with potatoes in their free time. The UAV operator took the animal under his care and provided it with food.
Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault
Christina Fulton has filed a lawsuit against Nicolas Cage and their son Weston for a brutal attack in 2024. She accuses Cage of negligence regarding her son's aggressive behavior and seeks compensation for her injuries.
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining the crime action movie based on the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film will be set in Hawaii and will be written by Nick Bilton.
Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback
Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.
Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set
Actress Blake Lively has added new allegations to her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for inappropriate behavior on set. In the messages, she complained about the director's inappropriate questions and behavior.
Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"
Rapper Kanye West said he is “not a Nazi” after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. He had previously published controversial posts and sold swastika T-shirts on his website.
Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”
Actor Daniel Craig has not accepted the role of Easy Company commander in the DC Studios war drama. Instead, he will focus on filming in Knives in the Ground 3 and Two for the Money.
The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season
The second season of The Last of Us will be released on April 13 on HBO and Max with the return of the main actors. HBO management is considering the possibility of creating four seasons of the series.
Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians
Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.
An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China
US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.
Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya
17 years after the release of Hancock, Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the movie. According to him, Zendaya is being considered for a role in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster.
Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down
The Libertines' 45-year-old frontman is battling type 2 diabetes and has been warned by doctors about a possible amputation of his toes. The musician is forced to perform sitting down and change his lifestyle after giving up drugs.
Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work
Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.
Spielberg prepared an unexpected “surprise” for Ford on the set
Steven Spielberg organized a prank on Harrison Ford by giving the crew 300 copies of his unloved biography. Ke Hui Kuan shared his memories of Ford's kindness during the filming of Indiana Jones.
A$AP Rocky acquitted in shooting case: rapper thanks jury for “saving lives”
A Los Angeles court has found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty in a shooting case that had sentenced him to 24 years in prison. Rihanna supported her husband in court and did not hold back her tears after the acquittal.
A unique variant protein may hold the key to the origin of human speech
Researchers have discovered a unique variant of the NOVA1 (I197V) protein that only modern humans have. This genetic feature was absent in Neanderthals and appeared after the evolutionary separation of humans.
The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK
The romantic comedy Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” grossed $14. 9 million in the first three days of release in the UK. The film set a record for the genre and surpassed Oppenheimer in terms of opening receipts.
BAFTA winner, director Brady Corbet did not earn a single dollar from the film ‘The Brutalist’
Brady Corbet, the director of The Brutalist, said that he did not receive any profit from his successful film. To make money, he has to shoot commercials in Portugal.
Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media
Disney plans to shoot the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Hollywood pavilions. According to unofficial information, Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.