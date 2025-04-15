Anthony Mackie: "Avengers: Judgment Day" will be a return to the classics of the MCU

Actor Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Sam Wilson, has promised fans a return to the golden age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday." This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, in a recent interview with IGN, Mackie, who played Sam Wilson in the February film "Captain America: Brave New World," hinted that the Russo brothers' latest blockbuster is a return of the Marvel franchise to the ranks.

"We should be out this week, and we'll be there," Mackie said. "Everyone is excited. I feel like with the script and the return of the Russo brothers, it's going to be great."

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

He continued: "I'm really excited about what this project will be like. It will give viewers that old Marvel feeling that they've always had."

The film promises a real starfall of heroes and villains. Among the confirmed actors are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Danny Ramirez (new Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). A surprise for fans will be the return of Robert Downey Jr., although this time not as Tony Stark, but as the main antagonist - Victor von Doom.

Actors from the X-Men film series are also joining the project, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Before the release of "Doomsday," Marvel is preparing two more high-profile releases in 2025: "Thunderbolts" (May 2) and "Fantastic Four: First Steps" (July 25).

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero