Anthony Mackie: "Avengers: Judgment Day" will be a return to the classics of the MCU

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13569 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11923 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17529 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27065 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58514 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55848 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33062 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59384 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106291 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164595 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13569 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46414 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58514 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55848 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164595 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19775 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20200 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21915 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23892 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26545 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Anthony Mackie: "Avengers: Judgment Day" will be a return to the classics of the MCU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29498 views

Anthony Mackie stated that the film "Avengers: Judgment Day" will return to viewers the same feeling of Marvel that was before. The film will also feature actors from the "X-Men" series.

Anthony Mackie: "Avengers: Judgment Day" will be a return to the classics of the MCU

Actor Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Sam Wilson, has promised fans a return to the golden age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday." This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, in a recent interview with IGN, Mackie, who played Sam Wilson in the February film "Captain America: Brave New World," hinted that the Russo brothers' latest blockbuster is a return of the Marvel franchise to the ranks.

"We should be out this week, and we'll be there," Mackie said. "Everyone is excited. I feel like with the script and the return of the Russo brothers, it's going to be great."

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film04.04.25, 10:29 • 106160 views

He continued: "I'm really excited about what this project will be like. It will give viewers that old Marvel feeling that they've always had."

The film promises a real starfall of heroes and villains. Among the confirmed actors are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Danny Ramirez (new Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). A surprise for fans will be the return of Robert Downey Jr., although this time not as Tony Stark, but as the main antagonist - Victor von Doom.

Actors from the X-Men film series are also joining the project, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Before the release of "Doomsday," Marvel is preparing two more high-profile releases in 2025: "Thunderbolts" (May 2) and "Fantastic Four: First Steps" (July 25).

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero04.04.25, 22:44 • 90556 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
