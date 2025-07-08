Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched

Starting from May 12, 2025, the service for registering pets officially launched in Kyiv's Administrative Service Centers (TSNAPs). In the first seven weeks, 1824 applications have already been submitted, the capital's TSNAP reported at the request of UNN.

From 12.05.2025 to 03.07.2025, 1824 applications for pet registration were submitted through the administrative service centers of Kyiv. - the letter states.

Why is it necessary to register animals?

Pet registration in TSNAPs is a real tool for protecting animals and their owners. It allows the city to form an accurate picture of the number of pets, better plan infrastructure development, ensure compliance with veterinary and sanitary standards, and more effectively combat the problem of stray animals.

In addition, registration significantly increases the chances of returning a lost animal: the presence of a unique identification number simplifies the search and identification of the owner. The system also records data on vaccination and the animal's general health, which is important for the safety of the entire community.

The owner receives a legally confirmed right of ownership of the pet and responsibility for it in unforeseen situations.

How to register an animal

Currently, for owners of dogs, the registration service is mandatory, while cat registration remains voluntary.

The owner only needs to submit a completed Form No. 1, which is provided directly at the TSNAP, and a payment receipt. After registration, the animal is assigned a unique number, and the owner receives a registration certificate confirming ownership of the pet.

"Kyiv Digital" has a service to find homes for homeless animals