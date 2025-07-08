$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 2784 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 12050 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 22413 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 29745 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 32180 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34742 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 81454 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 113284 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115854 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134390 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 70032 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2198 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 29068 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 61307 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 7974 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 156839 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 144596 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 166288 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 170661 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 263549 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Europe
Zakarpattia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 135158 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 323473 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 161406 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 276908 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 298059 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Signal

Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2497 views

Starting May 12, 2025, the service for registering pets was launched in Kyiv's Administrative Service Centers (ASCs). In the first seven weeks, 1824 applications for registration were submitted.

Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched

Starting from May 12, 2025, the service for registering pets officially launched in Kyiv's Administrative Service Centers (TSNAPs). In the first seven weeks, 1824 applications have already been submitted, the capital's TSNAP reported at the request of UNN.

From 12.05.2025 to 03.07.2025, 1824 applications for pet registration were submitted through the administrative service centers of Kyiv.

- the letter states.

Why is it necessary to register animals?

Pet registration in TSNAPs is a real tool for protecting animals and their owners. It allows the city to form an accurate picture of the number of pets, better plan infrastructure development, ensure compliance with veterinary and sanitary standards, and more effectively combat the problem of stray animals.

In addition, registration significantly increases the chances of returning a lost animal: the presence of a unique identification number simplifies the search and identification of the owner. The system also records data on vaccination and the animal's general health, which is important for the safety of the entire community.

The owner receives a legally confirmed right of ownership of the pet and responsibility for it in unforeseen situations.

How to register an animal

Currently, for owners of dogs, the registration service is mandatory, while cat registration remains voluntary. 

The owner only needs to submit a completed Form No. 1, which is provided directly at the TSNAP, and a payment receipt. After registration, the animal is assigned a unique number, and the owner receives a registration certificate confirming ownership of the pet.

"Kyiv Digital" has a service to find homes for homeless animals10.04.25, 14:20 • 9344 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9