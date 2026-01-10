Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Saturday that the ruling Fidesz party would name its candidate for head of government only in February. During the party congress in Budapest, 106 parliamentary candidates were presented, but the leader of the electoral list will be determined by February 20. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The decision to postpone the announcement was made amid opinion polls showing Fidesz trailing the opposition for the first time in 15 years.

Despite falling ratings, Viktor Orbán expressed his readiness to lead the government for another term.

I am ready for this job even after 20 years as prime minister - emphasized the politician, calling himself a "safe choice" for Hungary's stability.

Foreign leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed support for Orbán by sending video messages. Representatives of European right-wing forces Marine Le Pen and Alice Weidel also expressed solidarity with the Hungarian prime minister.

Rise of the Opposition and Election Date

The main rival of the current government is Orbán's former associate Péter Magyar. His Tisza party currently surpasses Fidesz in most polls, accumulating the votes of voters dissatisfied with corruption and economic stagnation. The cost of living crisis in the country also affects the popularity of the opposition.

The Hungarian president is expected to officially set the date for the parliamentary elections later this month. The most likely date for the vote is April 12, 2026.

