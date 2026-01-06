$42.420.13
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 2858 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 16330 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 42619 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 77352 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 44860 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 45932 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 45718 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 112900 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71719 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 13720 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 11327 views
Mexico rejects possibility of US military intervention after operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 12:31 AM • 4658 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 11912 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 7276 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 24278 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 77353 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 48346 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 112900 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 168661 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 15326 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 60770 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 54893 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 51113 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 59086 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
The Economist

Hungary will not leave the EU, it will collapse on its own - Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the European Union will collapse on its own, but his country will not leave the EU. He also stated that he would not give money to Ukraine because "Ukrainians will not give it back."

Hungary will not leave the EU, it will collapse on its own - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that the European Union "will fall apart on its own," and his country will not leave the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The Hungarian prime minister is convinced that the EU "will fall apart on its own, a kind of disintegration will occur, chaos will ensue in the leadership."

This can be stopped by restructuring, but it is not happening because the interested countries are stuck in their own problems

- he stated.

Orbán also commented on the possibility of Hungary leaving the EU, citing the example of Great Britain. Let us recall that Brexit ended on January 31, 2020 - the process itself lasted after the referendum in Britain in June 2016.

He called London's decision "brave" but bad for Central Europe, where Great Britain supported the fight against forces promoting federalism. Orbán reminded that Hungary does not possess nuclear weapons and is not large enough to leave the bloc, and its exit would not be wise.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that he would not give money to Ukraine, because "Ukrainians will not give it back."

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not rule out that 2026 could be the last year for "peace in Europe".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
European Union
Great Britain
Hungary
Ukraine