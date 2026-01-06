Hungary will not leave the EU, it will collapse on its own - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that the European Union "will fall apart on its own," and his country will not leave the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The Hungarian prime minister is convinced that the EU "will fall apart on its own, a kind of disintegration will occur, chaos will ensue in the leadership."

This can be stopped by restructuring, but it is not happening because the interested countries are stuck in their own problems - he stated.

Orbán also commented on the possibility of Hungary leaving the EU, citing the example of Great Britain. Let us recall that Brexit ended on January 31, 2020 - the process itself lasted after the referendum in Britain in June 2016.

He called London's decision "brave" but bad for Central Europe, where Great Britain supported the fight against forces promoting federalism. Orbán reminded that Hungary does not possess nuclear weapons and is not large enough to leave the bloc, and its exit would not be wise.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that he would not give money to Ukraine, because "Ukrainians will not give it back."

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not rule out that 2026 could be the last year for "peace in Europe".