Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel to the Middle East to train Persian Gulf countries to shoot down swarms of Iranian drones.

Zelenskyy also announced his readiness to transfer drone combat technologies in exchange for air defense systems. Due to the war in Iran, Ukraine faces a shortage of Patriot missiles.

Ukraine's support for US allies, particularly assistance in countering Iranian drones, could positively influence Kyiv's perception in Washington. At the same time, it should not be expected that this will automatically change US President Donald Trump's policy towards Ukraine. Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, an international expert and candidate of political sciences, told UNN about this in a comment.

Can helping allies change Trump's attitude?

Ukraine is trying to make the most of the new security reality emerging against the backdrop of escalation in the Middle East. This involves not only supporting allies in countering Iranian "Shahed"-type drones but also the opportunity to turn its own military experience into a diplomatic and political resource.

After years of war with Russia, Ukraine has become one of the few states with unique practical experience in combating massive drone and missile attacks. That is why, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 11 countries have already approached Kyiv for help in countering "Shaheds." For Ukraine, this is not only a military but also a political chance — to show allies its role in the global security system and gain new arguments in negotiations with the US and partners.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that a number of countries had approached Ukraine for help in shooting down Iranian drones, discussions began in political circles about whether such support for allies could affect Kyiv's relations with the new US administration.

According to Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, such a step can indeed be positively perceived by both American partners and US President himself. However, the decisive factor will be how much Ukraine can use this situation for its own interests.

Ukraine's support for US allies, of course, can be positively perceived by both these allies and President Donald Trump himself. But everything depends on how Ukraine can use this situation for itself. We must show that we are a partner with unique experience and developments that can truly strengthen the security of our allies. - the expert explained.

According to him, Ukraine's experience in countering missiles and drones, gained during the war with Russia, can become an important argument for deepening cooperation with Western states.

Ukraine must use its role in the security of the West

The expert emphasizes that Kyiv must demonstrate its role as a state capable of making a significant contribution to international security. The very fact that allies are turning to Ukraine for help already indicates the growing importance of Ukraine in the global security architecture.

Ukraine must show itself as a state that is important for the global security architecture. The fact that we are being asked for help is a positive signal. This means that our experience and our capabilities are recognized by our partners. - noted Zhelikhovsky.

At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian diplomacy should try to gain practical benefits from this.

We must try to get the maximum benefit from this. If we talk, for example, about security guarantees, Ukraine can once again remind that we need more certainty about how much the United States is ready to support us in the future - in the post-war period and during the country's recovery. - he added.

No illusions about Trump

Despite possible positive signals, the expert warns against inflated expectations regarding Donald Trump's policy. According to him, the US president is known for the volatility of his positions and often changes his approaches to foreign policy.

The Ukrainian leadership should have no illusions about President Trump. We know that he has a rather volatile character and often changes his views or approaches to implementing certain political decisions. Therefore, I would not expect that one factor - even such as supporting US allies - will automatically change his attitude towards Ukraine. - the expert explained.

In his opinion, Trump's policy is primarily guided by the interests of his own administration and domestic political calculations.

Trump is a politician who primarily thinks about his own interests and the interests of his administration. Therefore, it is difficult to talk about any stability of his position on Ukraine for now. - noted Zhelikhovsky.

Possible minimal positive effect

At the same time, the expert suggests that Ukraine's support for US allies may at least soften Washington's rhetoric towards Kyiv.

I don't think this will automatically make Trump our ally. But it is quite possible that his rhetoric towards Ukraine will become more restrained. Perhaps he will allow himself fewer harsh statements or public attacks on the Ukrainian leadership . - he said.

In addition, according to the expert, this situation could open up new opportunities for cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in strategic areas, particularly in energy and security.

Ukraine can use this factor to develop cooperation in important areas, for example, in energy or security policy. We need to try to get more opportunities for ourselves from this situation. - Zhelikhovsky summarized.

