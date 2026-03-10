$43.730.0850.540.36
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13503 views

The Trump administration allowed India to buy Russian oil at sea due to rising prices. Valdis Dombrovskis stated that this decision is time-limited.

US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited

The US has informed its G7 partners that any easing of sanctions on Russia would be temporary, as the country responds to a sharp rise in energy prices amid the war in Iran, said EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

These assurances came on Monday during a phone call between G7 finance ministers, which took place shortly after the Trump administration granted India permission to purchase Russian oil stored at sea.

US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market06.03.26, 05:37 • 8502 views

The US "stressed" that the decision regarding India "was very limited both in time and in the scope of measures," said EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, who joined the conversation.

"They do not expect this to have a significant impact on Russian oil revenues," he added at a press conference on Monday evening.

The lifting of sanctions on India raised fears among Europeans that the US might ease its restrictions on Russia just as Moscow's economy is showing signs of significant strain. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also hinted at the possibility of lifting additional sanctions.

US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent07.03.26, 01:10 • 59727 views

However, Dombrovskis emphasized that the US "generally shares" Europe's desire to maintain economic pressure on Russia, despite the war with Iran, which has led to rising oil and gas prices.

Global gas and coal prices are soaring after oil amid an energy crisis due to the war in Iran09.03.26, 11:09 • 4748 views

Russian oil revenues fell sharply earlier this year due to lower global prices and sanctions, which led to significant discounts on the country's oil.

Russia's budget deficit could triple by the end of 2026 due to falling oil revenues - Reuters04.02.26, 16:41 • 3457 views

But oil prices are now reaching heights not seen since Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine, giving Moscow a chance to increase its revenues, the publication notes.

"It is important that we do not now ease pressure on Russia and do not help Russia replenish its war chest by using the situation of inflated oil and gas prices," Dombrovskis said.

Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oil10.03.26, 00:56 • 49704 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
India
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Iran