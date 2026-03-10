Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump intends to lift some sanctions against countries buying Russian oil. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press conference of the White House chief.

Details

According to him, the US is lifting "certain oil-related sanctions to lower prices."

We have imposed sanctions on some countries, but we are lifting them until the situation improves. Then, who knows, maybe we won't have to impose them again. - said Trump.

In addition, he assured that the war against Iran would end "very soon." In particular, when asked if this war would end this week, the US president replied: "No, but very soon."

Recall

The United States slowed down the sale of international assets of the Russian oil giant "Lukoil" to put pressure on Russia in peace talks on Ukraine.

