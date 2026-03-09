Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"

$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 8888 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18062 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11593 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29970 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26854 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45013 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64502 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105342 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55696 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47297 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

The Greek vessel Shenlong successfully navigated the dangerous strait despite the threat of Iranian attacks. Most operators still refuse to sail in the region.

Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"

A vessel carrying a million barrels of Saudi oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, becoming one of the first large tankers to leave the Persian Gulf after traffic through the narrow strait virtually ceased, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The tanker "Shenlong", owned by the Greek company Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., switched off its transponder in the Persian Gulf on March 4, heading for Hormuz, and began signaling off the coast of India on Monday morning, as shown by vessel tracking data collected by Bloomberg.

Global gas and coal prices are soaring after oil amid an energy crisis due to the war in Iran09.03.26, 11:09 • 3304 views

Traffic through the strait virtually stopped after the start of the war between the US and Israel and Iran, and Tehran responded by attacking several vessels in this waterway. The threat to shipping effectively paralyzed the flow of the world's most important goods and prompted the US to announce naval escort if necessary, as well as insurance coverage.

Add

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with Fox News over the weekend that the tanker made this voyage; tracking whether the vessel crossed even more channels is complicated by the transponders being turned off. However, there is little indication that the overall security situation in the region has changed, as the vast majority of shipping operators are still reluctant to pass through this waterway.

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz03.03.26, 22:42 • 8359 views

Although unauthorized cargoes do not cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iran itself continues to transport large volumes of oil through it, according to TankerTrackers.com Inc. The company estimates that at least 11-12 million barrels of Iranian oil have passed through this channel since the war began on February 28.

The publication notes that several attacks on vessels have been committed in the region since the start of hostilities. Naval forces said that although there were no incidents on Sunday, this should be seen as a temporary lull, not a change in intentions. The Joint Maritime Information Center said that real threats to merchant shipping and marine energy infrastructure in the area remain.

Trump administration considers emergency measures to stabilize oil prices amid war with Iran06.03.26, 02:16 • 9291 view

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Fox News
Bloomberg L.P.
India
United States
Iran