NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.
The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.
The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO countries in Brussels. He also expressed interest in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. They will discuss the war in Ukraine, the role of the United States, and strategic risks associated with China.
Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.
The European Union plans to revise trade conditions with Ukraine, which will lead to a reduction in import quotas. EU countries do not support the extension of current conditions due to problems in some member states.
Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.
Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.
PRC diplomats offered the EU participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The inclusion of China in the coalition may affect Russia's agreement to the presence of peacekeepers.
The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.
The French President has announced a summit in Paris next Thursday with the participation of the President of Ukraine. The event will discuss support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.
EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.
EU leaders will pledge military support to Ukraine despite Russia's attempts to stop arms supplies. Hungary may block text on support for Ukraine at EU summit.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó approved of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, saying it was positive news for the world. He expressed hope that Brussels would not hinder the peace process.
Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto agreed to meet to discuss agenda issues. This happened against the background of criticism of Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main task is the active application of combat experience and the development of the corps system.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.
The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.
The EU will lift sanctions against Kantor, Degtyarev and Ismailova after Hungary blocked the extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The compromise allowed to maintain sanctions against more than 2,400 Russians.
Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against 2,000 Russians, demanding the exclusion of oligarch Fridman. Restrictions expire on Saturday unless all EU countries agree to an extension.
The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the EU to discuss the "Taxation" section regarding EU accession. The State Tax Service is preparing materials for the screening meeting on June 5-6 in Brussels and is working on adapting to European standards.