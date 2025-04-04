$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15713 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28685 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64767 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213814 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122609 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • April 4, 01:38 PM • 10320 views

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 9170 views

"White Paper" on EU defense is in line with NATO goals - Kallas

The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.

News of the World • April 4, 09:58 AM • 5794 views

Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio

The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.

News of the World • April 3, 10:40 AM • 7726 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12235 views

So that Putin does not try to seize even a square kilometer again: Rutte on establishing lasting peace in Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.

War • April 2, 04:30 PM • 25866 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22788 views

"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.

War • April 2, 03:19 PM • 21057 views

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

War • April 2, 11:50 AM • 20704 views

Sybiha will meet with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO countries in Brussels. He also expressed interest in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Politics • April 1, 12:57 PM • 18378 views

Marco Rubio to attend NATO ministerial meeting to discuss war in Ukraine

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. They will discuss the war in Ukraine, the role of the United States, and strategic risks associated with China.

News of the World • March 31, 09:35 PM • 6896 views

The wife of the head of the Pentagon was present at closed meetings where confidential information was discussed - WSJ

Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.

Politics • March 29, 04:22 PM • 44969 views

The EU expects a reduction in agricultural imports from Ukraine

The European Union plans to revise trade conditions with Ukraine, which will lead to a reduction in import quotas. EU countries do not support the extension of current conditions due to problems in some member states.

Economy • March 28, 11:40 PM • 36221 views

Sijarto in Moscow for the 13th time in 3 years: Orbán's chief diplomat seeks a record in contacts with the Kremlin

Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.

Politics • March 26, 02:03 PM • 21222 views
Exclusive

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.

War • March 24, 11:09 AM • 130232 views

China is considering deploying a contingent to Ukraine - media

PRC diplomats offered the EU participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The inclusion of China in the coalition may affect Russia's agreement to the presence of peacekeepers.

War • March 22, 02:14 PM • 492915 views

Lithuania is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.

War • March 21, 10:15 AM • 102082 views

Macron announces "coalition of the willing" summit with Zelenskyy in Paris

The French President has announced a summit in Paris next Thursday with the participation of the President of Ukraine. The event will discuss support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

Politics • March 21, 12:15 AM • 13390 views

EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian

EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.

Politics • March 20, 02:28 PM • 9859 views

The EU will continue military aid to Ukraine despite pressure from Russia and resistance from Hungary - media

EU leaders will pledge military support to Ukraine despite Russia's attempts to stop arms supplies. Hungary may block text on support for Ukraine at EU summit.

War • March 20, 06:04 AM • 20794 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

Szijjártó delighted with Trump and Putin's conversation: the world has become safer

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó approved of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, saying it was positive news for the world. He expressed hope that Brussels would not hinder the peace process.

War • March 19, 12:24 AM • 19100 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary will hold a bilateral meeting in the near future: what they will talk about

Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto agreed to meet to discuss agenda issues. This happened against the background of criticism of Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Politics • March 18, 02:22 PM • 15149 views

UKASKO received the "Insurtech Breakthrough of the Year" award from the Association of Ukrainian Banks

UKASKO is a technology provider for more than 20 insurance companies.

Business News • March 17, 01:49 PM • 53999 views

Combat experience in planning operations, building a corps system: Zelenskyy announced the tasks of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main task is the active application of combat experience and the development of the corps system.

War • March 16, 09:38 PM • 15960 views

Zelenskyi announced the next "Ramstein" in Brussels and new security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.

War • March 16, 08:19 PM • 18326 views

Xi Jinping declined the invitation to the summit in Brussels: details

The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.

News of the World • March 16, 06:06 AM • 71031 views

The EU removes a number of Russians from its sanctions list after pressure from Hungary and Slovakia, securing an agreement to extend sanctions - media

The EU will lift sanctions against Kantor, Degtyarev and Ismailova after Hungary blocked the extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The compromise allowed to maintain sanctions against more than 2,400 Russians.

News of the World • March 14, 11:29 AM • 10519 views

Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions against Russians unless Fridman is removed from list - FT

Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against 2,000 Russians, demanding the exclusion of oligarch Fridman. Restrictions expire on Saturday unless all EU countries agree to an extension.

War • March 13, 11:00 AM • 109020 views

Screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" in the context of EU accession negotiations: Kravchenko discussed preparations with the team of the EU Delegation.

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the EU to discuss the "Taxation" section regarding EU accession. The State Tax Service is preparing materials for the screening meeting on June 5-6 in Brussels and is working on adapting to European standards.

Economy • March 11, 10:38 AM • 19446 views