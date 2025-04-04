Screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" in the context of EU accession negotiations: Kravchenko discussed preparations with the team of the EU Delegation.

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the EU to discuss the "Taxation" section regarding EU accession. The State Tax Service is preparing materials for the screening meeting on June 5-6 in Brussels and is working on adapting to European standards.