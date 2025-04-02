"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.
At the meeting of the "coalition of willing" NATO will play a consultative role. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference in Brussels, reports UNN.
For consultations, for providing advice, but we will also talk about certain plans regarding the defense of NATO territory. That is, for recommending and clarifying the decisions that will be made
Let us remind
On April 10, the defense ministers of Great Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters.
In addition, Great Britain and Germany are convening the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 11