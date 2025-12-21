$42.340.00
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6410 views

Rustem Umerov reported on the results of negotiations in Florida with Donald Trump's special envoys and representatives of the White House. The parties agreed on a 20-point plan, multilateral and bilateral security guarantee agreements, and an economic development plan.

Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov revealed the details of a three-day diplomatic marathon in Florida, where the Ukrainian delegation met with Donald Trump's special envoys – Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and representatives of the White House. The main result was the agreement on specific frameworks for future security and economic agreements. Umerov announced this on his X social media page, UNN writes.

Details

During the US-Ukraine meeting, the parties focused on finalizing documents that should become the foundation for ending the war and further development.

The main attention was focused on four key documents: continued work on the 20-point plan; coordination of positions on a multilateral framework agreement on security guarantees; coordination of positions on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees from the United States; and continued work on an economic development plan

– Rustem Umerov reported.

Strategy and Timelines

In addition to American colleagues, national security advisors from European countries were involved in the dialogue to create a united front of support. Participants not only discussed the content of the agreements but also agreed on the sequence of steps and timelines for their implementation.

Our common priority is to stop the killings, achieve guaranteed security, and create conditions for the reconstruction, stability, and long-term prosperity of Ukraine. Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities but also a worthy foundation for a stable future 

– emphasized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Kyiv emphasizes the importance of US leadership in this process and continues close coordination with partners to achieve stable peace.

Stepan Haftko

