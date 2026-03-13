The "Servant of the People" party stated that about 40 people's deputies want to resign their mandates early.

Andriy Motovylovets, First Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction, told Forbes that about 40 deputies are ready to resign their mandates, UNN reports.

About 40 deputies (are ready to resign their mandates - ed.). I just explain to them, friends, look, you took an oath. You can submit an application, but no one will vote. The Rada must work. - said Motovylovets.

Zelenskyy: there are MPs who want to resign, but the monomajority is working

Recall

Earlier, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that many people's deputies of Ukraine wish to resign their powers prematurely.

As reported, in June 2025, the Verkhovna Rada deprived People's Deputy Oles Dovhyi of his parliamentary mandate, who had previously submitted a statement on the termination of his powers. Now, an anti-record has been set in the Ukrainian parliament for the number of people's deputies, with only 398 remaining.