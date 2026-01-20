Zelenskyy: there are MPs who want to resign, but the monomajority is working

The monomajority in the Verkhovna Rada is currently working, although there are many deputies who already want to terminate their parliamentary mandate, but there are challenges of war, so for now everyone needs to work, no matter how difficult it may be, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"First of all, breaking up the monomajority has always been a great desire of various financial or political groups. From the very beginning, since the existence of the monomajority, 5 years ago, at first it was done by financial groups, including Kolomoisky's group. Everyone wanted to influence the monomajority, on 'Servant of the People', to vote for the laws that someone needed. They wanted to break it up, they came with various proposals, but the monomajority preserved, and someone did not preserve their freedom," the President said, answering how he assesses the latest events in the Rada, and whether, in his opinion, there is a monomajority in the Rada, or perhaps it is time to form a new coalition.

According to the Head of State, "then there were various interested parties, but during the full-scale war, there were fewer people willing to stay in Ukraine, and these large political and financial groups, many of them went abroad."

And even now, from abroad, they tried to break up the monomajority during the full-scale war. But the monomajority voted for all the laws that the European Union, the World Bank asked for, which were very necessary for us for candidacy on the way to the European Union. And we became candidates, and the monomajority is working today - Zelenskyy noted.

The President also pointed out:

Of course, there are many questions, I will say frankly, I know many deputies who already want to terminate their parliamentary term or parliamentary mandate. But nevertheless, there is a war, there are challenges of war, there is a law. So for now, everyone needs to work, no matter how difficult it may be

