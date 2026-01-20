Zelenskyy: there are MPs who want to resign, but the monomajority is working

$43.180.08
11:08 AM
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 20563 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 15330 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 34689 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 36432 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 27472 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 12065 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 27541 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 64867 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 71308 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 68725 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 31832 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 47249 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 40121 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 44602 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 56456 views
Zelenskyy: there are MPs who want to resign, but the monomajority is working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the monomajority in the Verkhovna Rada is working, despite many deputies' desire to resign. He noted that the challenges of war require everyone to work.

Zelenskyy: there are MPs who want to resign, but the monomajority is working

The monomajority in the Verkhovna Rada is currently working, although there are many deputies who already want to terminate their parliamentary mandate, but there are challenges of war, so for now everyone needs to work, no matter how difficult it may be, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"First of all, breaking up the monomajority has always been a great desire of various financial or political groups. From the very beginning, since the existence of the monomajority, 5 years ago, at first it was done by financial groups, including Kolomoisky's group. Everyone wanted to influence the monomajority, on 'Servant of the People', to vote for the laws that someone needed. They wanted to break it up, they came with various proposals, but the monomajority preserved, and someone did not preserve their freedom," the President said, answering how he assesses the latest events in the Rada, and whether, in his opinion, there is a monomajority in the Rada, or perhaps it is time to form a new coalition.

According to the Head of State, "then there were various interested parties, but during the full-scale war, there were fewer people willing to stay in Ukraine, and these large political and financial groups, many of them went abroad."

And even now, from abroad, they tried to break up the monomajority during the full-scale war. But the monomajority voted for all the laws that the European Union, the World Bank asked for, which were very necessary for us for candidacy on the way to the European Union. And we became candidates, and the monomajority is working today

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President also pointed out:

Of course, there are many questions, I will say frankly, I know many deputies who already want to terminate their parliamentary term or parliamentary mandate. But nevertheless, there is a war, there are challenges of war, there is a law. So for now, everyone needs to work, no matter how difficult it may be

CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia23.12.25, 17:42 • 58843 views

Julia Shramko

