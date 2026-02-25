$43.300.02
February 24, 06:45 PM • 8226 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 14222 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 12938 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 13120 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 12753 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13516 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14290 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13230 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25244 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13905 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The "thousand cuts" tactic gained increasing importance throughout 2025. By last summer, it had become the primary tactic used by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24

After four years of war, Russia has adopted a new tactic on the front. Small assault units, consisting of only two or three soldiers, exploit weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses, hoping for a "slow, painful bleeding rather than a fatal blow." This is stated in a France24 article, reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "thousand cuts" tactic gained increasing importance throughout 2025, and by last summer, it became the primary tactic used by Russian forces.

"A thousand cuts" are inflicted by small groups of men who can successfully penetrate Ukrainian territory. These are units staffed by two or three servicemen who remain unnoticed by defense forces.

- explained Erik Steinman, a security expert at the Clingendael Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

It is indicated that this maneuver is a revival of the covert infiltration tactics of World War II.

"The goal is to find gaps using a small number of people, and then send infantry there," explained Veronika Hinman, an expert on Russia and international relations at the University of Portsmouth.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Russia aims to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region and advance in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk by the end of March – early April. The enemy also does not abandon its intentions regarding a buffer zone in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russian losses at the front reach 35,000 people monthly – Zelenskyy23.02.26, 11:02 • 4090 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine