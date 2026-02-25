After four years of war, Russia has adopted a new tactic on the front. Small assault units, consisting of only two or three soldiers, exploit weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses, hoping for a "slow, painful bleeding rather than a fatal blow." This is stated in a France24 article, reported by UNN.

It is noted that the "thousand cuts" tactic gained increasing importance throughout 2025, and by last summer, it became the primary tactic used by Russian forces.

"A thousand cuts" are inflicted by small groups of men who can successfully penetrate Ukrainian territory. These are units staffed by two or three servicemen who remain unnoticed by defense forces. - explained Erik Steinman, a security expert at the Clingendael Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

It is indicated that this maneuver is a revival of the covert infiltration tactics of World War II.

"The goal is to find gaps using a small number of people, and then send infantry there," explained Veronika Hinman, an expert on Russia and international relations at the University of Portsmouth.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Russia aims to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region and advance in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk by the end of March – early April. The enemy also does not abandon its intentions regarding a buffer zone in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

