Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister

Ukraine has received the conditions for EU accession under the final three clusters and now has a full package of conditions, the fulfillment of which is necessary for joining the bloc, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today, the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels received from the European Union the conditions for accession under the final three negotiation clusters. From now on, Ukraine has a full package of conditions, the fulfillment of which is necessary for EU accession – for the first time in history. - Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, today we are talking about clusters 3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth", 4 "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity" and 5 "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy". And in December, the Ukrainian side received the conditions – benchmarks – for three other clusters: 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process", 2 "Internal Market" and 6 "External Relations".

"We are confidently moving along the defined European integration path. The next steps are the successful closure of the clusters and the signing of the accession treaty, which will be the final step towards Ukraine's full membership in the EU," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Svyrydenko indicated that "the government will continue to fulfill the accession conditions – implement the necessary reforms, measures and report to the EU."

EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos