New US tariffs could provoke a global trade war. Ukraine needs to maintain free trade agreements, especially with the EU, and possibly start negotiations within the WTO.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.
Rumors about the iPhone 17 line have appeared online, including the Air model with a 6. 6-inch display and a single 48MP camera. Changes in design and pricing policy are expected.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.
The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs by partially replacing American corn. Experts see an opportunity for Ukraine to increase exports of corn, soybeans and wheat.
TikTok's owner, ByteDance, may be fined more than 500 million euros. The reason is the illegal sending of European users' data to China.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.
On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated the need to strengthen Europe's defense industry and diversify arms purchases. The EU must produce ammunition independently and buy it from various allies.
EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.
Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič announced the initiation of negotiations with the US in response to the new tariffs. The EU is ready for dialogue, but will not sit idly by if it does not reach a fair agreement.
Ukraine has a plan to force Russia into negotiations: holding the front, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities. Support is needed in ammunition and air defense systems.
At the meeting of EU defense ministers, they will discuss how to provide assistance to Ukraine faster and strengthen their own defense. Zelenskyy requested €5 billion for 2 million shells.
US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.
US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.
Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US tariffs. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.
Donald Trump has introduced a 10% duty on the Heard and McDonald Islands in the Indian Ocean. These islands, although uninhabited, are important for ecology due to penguin populations.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid investor concerns.