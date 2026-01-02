Switzerland declares five-day mourning period after bar fire at Crans-Montana resort

Switzerland has declared five days of mourning for those killed in a fire at a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana. It happened on the night of January 2: more than 40 people died, and another 115 were injured to varying degrees of severity. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Swiss President Guy Parmelin declared mourning for the victims, calling the fire one of the most tragic events in the country's history.

According to media reports, the fire started after sparklers or flares were inserted into champagne bottles. The flames engulfed the ceiling, and within seconds the fire spread, engulfing the crowded basement. Many teenagers were among the visitors.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva, and Zurich, and many others were transported to neighboring countries. The European Union said it was in contact with Swiss authorities regarding medical assistance, and French President Emmanuel Macron said some of the injured were receiving help in French hospitals.

It is also reported that many tourists from Italy, France, and other countries were among the victims.

Additionally

Crans-Montana is a lively resort town with a population of about 10,000 people. It is located in the canton of Valais in the Swiss Alps, overlooking the valley and the Matterhorn mountain.

Unlike neighboring Verbier, which attracts wealthy English-speaking tourists, Crans-Montana is popular mainly among wealthy Europeans.

Recall

Swiss police reported on January 1 that several people died and others were injured in a fire of unknown cause at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.