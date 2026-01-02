Switzerland declares five-day mourning period after bar fire at Crans-Montana resort

$42.170.18
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 37956 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 58291 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 47061 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 44995 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 155990 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 155358 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 53523 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 44965 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38024 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30635 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
93%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023January 1, 09:41 PM • 8648 views
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 10083 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 16175 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the cityPhotoJanuary 1, 11:39 PM • 5470 views
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 7810 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 26342 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 44022 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 156009 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 87538 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 112778 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 27420 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 36110 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 36798 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 87539 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 35840 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Shahed-136

Switzerland declares five-day mourning period after bar fire at Crans-Montana resort

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

A five-day mourning period has been declared in Switzerland following a bar fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort on January 2. More than 40 people died, and 115 were injured, many of them teenagers and tourists.

Switzerland declares five-day mourning period after bar fire at Crans-Montana resort

Switzerland has declared five days of mourning for those killed in a fire at a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana. It happened on the night of January 2: more than 40 people died, and another 115 were injured to varying degrees of severity. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Swiss President Guy Parmelin declared mourning for the victims, calling the fire one of the most tragic events in the country's history.

According to media reports, the fire started after sparklers or flares were inserted into champagne bottles. The flames engulfed the ceiling, and within seconds the fire spread, engulfing the crowded basement. Many teenagers were among the visitors.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva, and Zurich, and many others were transported to neighboring countries. The European Union said it was in contact with Swiss authorities regarding medical assistance, and French President Emmanuel Macron said some of the injured were receiving help in French hospitals.

It is also reported that many tourists from Italy, France, and other countries were among the victims.

Additionally

Crans-Montana is a lively resort town with a population of about 10,000 people. It is located in the canton of Valais in the Swiss Alps, overlooking the valley and the Matterhorn mountain.

Unlike neighboring Verbier, which attracts wealthy English-speaking tourists, Crans-Montana is popular mainly among wealthy Europeans.

Recall

Swiss police reported on January 1 that several people died and others were injured in a fire of unknown cause at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
New Year
Geneva
The Guardian
Switzerland
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Italy