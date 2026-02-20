Trump holds press conference after Supreme Court overturns global tariffs

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference regarding the Supreme Court's decision, UNN reports.

As Leavitt announced, the press conference will take place at 7:45 PM Kyiv time.

Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.