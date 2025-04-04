Supreme Court of the United States

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship. The decree deprives citizenship to those whose parents are illegally in the country.
A federal judge in Washington, D. C., has ruled that Hampton Dellinger's dismissal as head of the Special Counsel's Office was illegal. Trump did not provide a justification for the dismissal, which is contrary to federal law.
The chief justice of the U. S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a $1.5 billion payment to USAID for work already done. The decision upheld Trump's directive to cut U.S. spending abroad.
US President Trump instructed Vice President Vance to oversee a potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the US. The Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, and Trump created a sovereign wealth fund for a possible acquisition of the platform.
Federal Judge Deborah Boardman has suspended Trump's executive order to revoke automatic citizenship for newborns in the United States. The judge ruled the order unconstitutional and in violation of the 14th Amendment.
The U. S. Court of Appeals has ruled unconstitutional a federal law that prohibits the purchase of guns by people under 21. The decision is based on the Second Amendment, which protects the right to arms for all citizens over 18 years of age.
Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.
January 28 is the Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine, International Personal Data Protection Day and World Unemployment Day. In 1992, the Verkhovna Rada officially approved the blue and yellow flag as the national symbol.
During the inauguration, Donald Trump did not put his hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office. Melania Trump held two Bibles - Trump's personal one and the historic Lincoln Bible.
The Joint Committee of Congress has released a detailed schedule for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ceremony will include an oath of office, a parade, and performances by famous artists.
The newly elected US president plans to sign over 100 executive orders after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.
The White House denied rumors about the immediate closure of TikTok in the United States, calling them manipulation. The Supreme Court upheld the requirement for ByteDance to sell its assets, and Trump is ready to give the company more time.
The US Supreme Court has given TikTok two days to transfer control from ByteDance to the American owner. Failure to comply will result in the service with an audience of 170 million users being blocked in the US.
The US Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, allowing the TikTok ban to go into effect on Sunday. The decision on the app's future will depend on President-elect Donald Trump.
TikTok is organizing a Power 30 Awards party for influencers who supported Trump during the election. The event will take place on the last day of the deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner.
TikTok plans to shut down operations in the US on January 19, unless the Supreme Court overturns the ban. Users will be notified of the blocking and given the opportunity to download their data.
Special Prosecutor Jack Smith said the evidence was sufficient to convict Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. The case was closed due to Trump's election as president and constitutional immunity.
Chinese officials are evaluating the option of selling TikTok's U. S. operations to Elon Musk if the company loses the lawsuit. A potential deal could include integration with the X platform and the use of data for xAI.
Apple's board of directors refused to terminate its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program despite shareholder pressure. The company emphasized the importance of equal opportunities policy and its compliance with the law.
The US Supreme Court has begun hearings on a law to force the sale of TikTok due to national security threats. The Chinese company ByteDance has to sell the platform by January 19, or its operations in the United States will be terminated.
The majority of the US Supreme Court justices are inclined to support the law banning TikTok because of its ties to China. The ban could take effect on January 19, 2025, if ByteDance does not sell the app.
A US court has sentenced Donald Trump to “unconditional discharge” on 34 charges of business fraud. The Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the sentence in the case of payments to a porn actress.
The US Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case by five votes to four. The decision of the New York State court will be announced on Friday.
A New York appeals court has denied Trump's request for a stay of sentencing in the bribes-for-silence case. Sentencing will take place on Friday, 10 days before his inauguration.
Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the ban on TikTok until 2025. He claims that he will be able to find a political solution to the issue after his inauguration, using his “outstanding deal-making skills.
Judge Juan Merchant denied Trump's lawyers' request to overturn the 2016 bribery conviction of a porn star. The defense's arguments about presidential immunity and obstruction of the executive branch were rejected.
The U. S. Court of Appeals refused to suspend TikTok's ban, which will take effect on January 19, 2025. ByteDance has to sell the app, otherwise it will be removed from the US app stores.
Frank McCourt announced his readiness to buy the American TikTok for $20 billion from investors. The businessman plans to implement a decentralized protocol and keep advertising in the app.
The US Court of Appeals has dismissed the latest federal criminal case against Donald Trump for possession of classified documents. The case was closed with the right to resume after the end of his second presidential term.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.