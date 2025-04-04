Supreme Court of the United States

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4944 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:51 PM • 4944 views

06:32 PM • 12766 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54841 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196690 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113725 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113725 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375794 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300628 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300628 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212314 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243423 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243423 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254726 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254726 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117096 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375794 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300628 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10142 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34275 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62657 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48735 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119071 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Supreme Court of the United States

Trump administration explained the appeal to the Supreme Court to partially allow restrictions on citizenship by right of birth

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship. The decree deprives citizenship to those whose parents are illegally in the country.

News of the World • March 14, 12:00 PM • 12317 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

A federal judge in Washington, D. C., has ruled that Hampton Dellinger's dismissal as head of the Special Counsel's Office was illegal. Trump did not provide a justification for the dismissal, which is contrary to federal law.

News of the World • March 2, 06:42 AM • 52196 views

Supreme Court justice allows U.S. to continue freezing foreign aid payments

The chief justice of the U. S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a $1.5 billion payment to USAID for work already done. The decision upheld Trump's directive to cut U.S. spending abroad.

Politics • February 27, 12:38 PM • 23016 views

Trump instructs Vance to oversee potential sale of TikTok

US President Trump instructed Vice President Vance to oversee a potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the US. The Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, and Trump created a sovereign wealth fund for a possible acquisition of the platform.

News of the World • February 7, 08:45 PM • 32619 views

US court blocks Trump's executive order to abolish birthright citizenship

Federal Judge Deborah Boardman has suspended Trump's executive order to revoke automatic citizenship for newborns in the United States. The judge ruled the order unconstitutional and in violation of the 14th Amendment.

News of the World • February 6, 04:10 AM • 53218 views

US court rules ban on gun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional

The U. S. Court of Appeals has ruled unconstitutional a federal law that prohibits the purchase of guns by people under 21. The decision is based on the Second Amendment, which protects the right to arms for all citizens over 18 years of age.

News of the World • January 31, 06:11 AM • 27706 views

Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.

News of the World • January 29, 07:08 PM • 28307 views

Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine and World Unemployment Day: what is celebrated on January 28

January 28 is the Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine, International Personal Data Protection Day and World Unemployment Day. In 1992, the Verkhovna Rada officially approved the blue and yellow flag as the national symbol.

Society • January 28, 04:30 AM • 34114 views

Trump did not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office

During the inauguration, Donald Trump did not put his hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office. Melania Trump held two Bibles - Trump's personal one and the historic Lincoln Bible.

News of the World • January 21, 01:19 AM • 106168 views

Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

The Joint Committee of Congress has released a detailed schedule for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ceremony will include an oath of office, a parade, and performances by famous artists.

News of the World • January 20, 08:58 AM • 37796 views

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok

The newly elected US president plans to sign over 100 executive orders after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.

News of the World • January 19, 11:03 AM • 85345 views

Trump may give TikTok an additional 90 days to sell assets in the US

The White House denied rumors about the immediate closure of TikTok in the United States, calling them manipulation. The Supreme Court upheld the requirement for ByteDance to sell its assets, and Trump is ready to give the company more time.

News of the World • January 18, 09:56 PM • 32606 views

TikTok may disappear in the US in two days: what's happening to the popular app

The US Supreme Court has given TikTok two days to transfer control from ByteDance to the American owner. Failure to comply will result in the service with an audience of 170 million users being blocked in the US.

News of the World • January 18, 04:02 AM • 32367 views

The US Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok

The US Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, allowing the TikTok ban to go into effect on Sunday. The decision on the app's future will depend on President-elect Donald Trump.

News of the World • January 17, 03:46 PM • 29677 views

TikTok to sponsor Trump's inauguration party - Politico

TikTok is organizing a Power 30 Awards party for influencers who supported Trump during the election. The event will take place on the last day of the deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner.

News of the World • January 17, 02:23 PM • 26602 views

TikTok prepares to shut down operations in the US on January 19 - Reuters

TikTok plans to shut down operations in the US on January 19, unless the Supreme Court overturns the ban. Users will be notified of the blocking and given the opportunity to download their data.

News from social networks • January 15, 08:29 PM • 25571 views

He would have been found guilty but elected president: Trump escaped indictment because he won election - US special counsel

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith said the evidence was sufficient to convict Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. The case was closed due to Trump's election as president and constitutional immunity.

News of the World • January 14, 09:44 AM • 22987 views

China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg

Chinese officials are evaluating the option of selling TikTok's U. S. operations to Elon Musk if the company loses the lawsuit. A potential deal could include integration with the X platform and the use of data for xAI.

News of the World • January 14, 06:19 AM • 28880 views

Apple rejects shareholder proposal to abolish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Apple's board of directors refused to terminate its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program despite shareholder pressure. The company emphasized the importance of equal opportunities policy and its compliance with the law.

News of the World • January 12, 04:23 AM • 32673 views

The US Supreme Court is considering a case to ban TikTok: what the company faces

The US Supreme Court has begun hearings on a law to force the sale of TikTok due to national security threats. The Chinese company ByteDance has to sell the platform by January 19, or its operations in the United States will be terminated.

News of the World • January 11, 11:46 PM • 25596 views

US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details

The majority of the US Supreme Court justices are inclined to support the law banning TikTok because of its ties to China. The ban could take effect on January 19, 2025, if ByteDance does not sell the app.

News of the World • January 11, 02:39 AM • 72875 views

US court sentences Trump to unconditional release in Stormy Daniels case

A US court has sentenced Donald Trump to “unconditional discharge” on 34 charges of business fraud. The Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the sentence in the case of payments to a porn actress.

News of the World • January 10, 04:19 PM • 33948 views

Trump was denied: Supreme Court rejects request to postpone sentence

The US Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case by five votes to four. The decision of the New York State court will be announced on Friday.

News of the World • January 10, 07:58 AM • 26218 views

New York court denies Trump a stay of sentencing before inauguration

A New York appeals court has denied Trump's request for a stay of sentencing in the bribes-for-silence case. Sentencing will take place on Friday, 10 days before his inauguration.

News of the World • January 7, 08:02 PM • 21743 views

Trump asks Supreme Court to suspend TikTok ban

Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the ban on TikTok until 2025. He claims that he will be able to find a political solution to the issue after his inauguration, using his “outstanding deal-making skills.

Politics • December 28, 03:13 AM • 67243 views

Judge refuses to overturn Trump's conviction for bribing actress

Judge Juan Merchant denied Trump's lawyers' request to overturn the 2016 bribery conviction of a porn star. The defense's arguments about presidential immunity and obstruction of the executive branch were rejected.

News of the World • December 17, 04:39 AM • 20513 views

TikTok may disappear in the US in a month: court rejects ByteDance's appeal

The U. S. Court of Appeals refused to suspend TikTok's ban, which will take effect on January 19, 2025. ByteDance has to sell the app, otherwise it will be removed from the US app stores.

News of the World • December 14, 07:39 AM • 20591 views

Potential buyer of TikTok in the US reveals plans for the platform's future

Frank McCourt announced his readiness to buy the American TikTok for $20 billion from investors. The businessman plans to implement a decentralized protocol and keep advertising in the app.

News of the World • December 13, 02:52 PM • 16513 views

Special counsel's last criminal case against Trump dismissed

The US Court of Appeals has dismissed the latest federal criminal case against Donald Trump for possession of classified documents. The case was closed with the right to resume after the end of his second presidential term.

News of the World • November 27, 06:53 AM • 14869 views

Kamala Harris could become a U.S. Supreme Court justice - media outlet

Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.

News of the World • November 9, 06:34 PM • 24796 views