The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

Donald Trump has ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles over protests against immigration raids. The Governor of California called it a provocation that would increase tensions.

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered at least 2,000 National Guard troops to be sent to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who have clashed with protesters protesting workplace raids.

This was reported by UNN with a reference to The New York Times.

Details

On Saturday, President Trump ordered at least 2,000 National Guard troops to be sent to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who clashed with protesters protesting workplace raids, saying any protest or act of violence that interferes with officials' work will be considered a "form of rebellion,"

- the statement reads.

As The New York Times notes, Trump's order is an extraordinary escalation that puts Los Angeles squarely at the center of tensions over his administration's immigration crackdown.

AP reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump's order and called it a "deliberately provocative action that will only increase tensions." He later said the federal government wants a spectacle and urged people not to stage them by resorting to violence.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to deploy U.S. troops, demonstrating the administration's aggressive approach.   

The Trump administration plans to create a Remigration Office to deport migrants30.05.25, 09:56 • 2708 views

Trump's order came after clashes in Paramount and neighboring Compton, where a car was set on fire. Protests in Paramount lasted into the evening, with several hundred protesters gathering near a donut shop and authorities holding barbed wire to contain the crowd.

How the protests started 

The Washington Post reported that protests were held in Los Angeles on the evening of June 6 over large-scale raids by the ICE immigration service.

Angelica Salas, director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said at a news conference on Friday that seven raids had been carried out throughout the city, including at two Home Depot stores, a donut shop and a wholesale clothing store.

She said her organization confirmed that more than 45 people were detained during these operations, which she called "random searches" that appeared to be conducted without a warrant.

Trump's policy on migrants 

In January, the Trump administration canceled entry permits to the United States for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans.

Among those affected are aides to U.S. troops and relatives of active U.S. service members.

In addition, the United States has already warned immigrants that parents of children born in the United States do not have "immunity" from deportation.

In late May, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to terminate the CHNV program, which protected more than 500,000 migrants. This decision puts deportation at risk for natives of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Gavin Newsom
Haiti
Cuba
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Supreme Court of the United States
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
