Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

The Trump administration plans to create a Remigration Office to deport migrants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to create a Remigration Office to deport unassimilated foreigners. This step has provoked criticism and accusations of supporting a policy of ethnic cleansing.

The Trump administration plans to create a Remigration Office to deport migrants

As part of a large-scale reorganization of the US State Department, President Donald Trump's administration is creating the Office of Remigration or the removal of migrants from the country by deporting unassimilated foreigners. This is reported by UNN with reference to Wired.

Details

Details of the plan are contained in a 136-page notification document that the State Department sent to six congressional committees. The letter was sent, in particular, to the House Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for approval by July 1, according to a copy obtained by the publication.

Remigration is an immigration policy supported by extremists that calls for the removal of all migrants, including "unassimilated" citizens, to create white ethno-states in Western countries.

The Remigration Office will serve as a hub for the [Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration] on immigration and repatriation tracking. It will provide a political platform for interagency coordination with DHS and other agencies on deportations/repatriations, as well as for intra-agency policy work to advance the president's immigration agenda

– the document says.

US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters23.02.25, 19:03 • 32850 views

The Remigration Office "will also actively promote the voluntary return of migrants to their country of origin or legal status," which is a key goal of remigration ideology.

The document, first reported by Reuters and The Handbasket, also outlines striking administrative and policy changes in U.S. diplomatic services, including the elimination of much of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and the addition of a new Deputy Assistant Secretary position to oversee "democracy and Western values."

The State Department is informing Congress of its intention to reorganize the Department's internal operations, including more than 300 bureaus and offices, to refocus on core U.S. foreign policy goals and the needs of modern diplomacy

 – the document says in the introduction.

The State Department and the White House have not yet responded to requests for comment on the creation of the Remigration Office.

This is outrageous. There is no hiding the fact that the ultimate goal of "remigration" is purely ethnic cleansing. It is a terrible day for our country when supporters of "remigration" attribute the "normalization" of this term to the US and the Trump administration. There is nothing normal about it

- said Wendy Via, CEO and President of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. 

The US may deport 10,000 Afghans: veterans warn of physical resistance26.05.25, 03:04 • 5360 views

Although Trump himself has not used the term "remigration" publicly since taking office, he mentioned it last September when discussing his immigration policy plans.

As president, I will immediately stop the invasion of migrants into America. We will stop all migrant flights, stop all illegal entries, shut down Kamala's mobile app for smuggling illegal immigrants (CBP One App), abolish deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement and return Kamala's illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration)

 – Trump wrote on social network X in the fall.

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine29.05.25, 12:45 • 17315 views

His position was quickly supported by Trump's close adviser, who is considered the architect of the administration's current immigration policy, Stephen Miller

Trump's plan to stop the invasion of small towns in America: remigration!

- he wrote on the social network X, reposting the statement of Trump, then still a presidential candidate.

While remigration is probably an unfamiliar term to most Americans, it is gaining significant popularity in Europe. In recent years, remigration policies have become popular among far-right and populist politicians in and outside the European Union.

Earlier this month, the first ever Remigration Summit was held near Milan, attended by more than 400 people, as well as a number of far-right European lawmakers and speakers from Ireland, Portugal, France, the Netherlands and Germany. The event was met with a massive protest march and a significant police presence.

The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily 05.05.25, 21:01 • 9719 views

Two Americans, Jackie Eubanks and Sayan Quinn, spoke at the summit. Eubanks, who espouses Christian nationalist ideas, was a Trump-backed candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives in 2022 and was previously a field representative for Turning Point USA. During her speech, Eubanks mentioned that the "founding capital" of the United States came from Europe, ignoring the existence of Native Americans.

President Trump is keeping his promise to deport illegal aliens, and the American people are very supportive of his agenda. Your publication should take the time to highlight all the dangerous illegal criminals the president is deporting instead of attending and quoting random foreign conferences that have nothing to do with the president

- the White House spokeswoman said in an interview with Wired when asked about the apparent similarities between the remigration agenda and the administration's immigration policy.

Even before the Trump administration proposed creating a Remigration Office at the State Department, experts, some of the conference speakers, and even Martin Zellner, an Austrian activist and former member of a neo-Nazi group, the man responsible for promoting the idea of remigration around the world, argued that Trump, since taking office, has already been seeking to implement remigration in the United States.

Yes, [Trump] meets many requirements. There are differences between Europe and the United States, but the common thread is the same: preserving cultural continuity by stopping migration for mixing. It is about a reverse flow by strengthening border security, mass repatriations and incentives to leave

- Zellner said, answering Wired's question whether he believes that remigration is already taking place in the USA

Although the State Department has not yet mentioned the creation of the Remigration Office, the policies overseen by the Trump administration reflect the policies outlined in the 30-year plan that Zellner outlined on his own website to achieve his racist goals.

Zellner's website also lists a number of "tools" that can be used to achieve remigration, including "stopping family reunification" — something Trump did even during his first term in office. In the first phase of remigration implementation, Zellner also calls on governments to "create ultimatums and economic incentives for self-deportation." As you know, the Trump administration is already offering illegal immigrants a one-time payment of $1,000 if they use the CBP Home app options for self-deportation.

Let us remind you

In January, the Trump administration canceled permits to enter the United States for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans. Among those affected were aides to the American military and relatives of active US service members.

In addition, the US already warned immigrants that parents of children born in the United States do not have "immunity" from deportation.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Republic of Ireland
United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
United States Department of State
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Michigan
Donald Trump
European Union
Milan
France
Europe
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
United States
